Rome – With their second Davis Cup in history won last November (read here), Italy begins again with the 2024 edition, already looking forward to the matches and programs. Captain Volandri’s Azzurri are drawn into Group A along with the Netherlands, Belgium and Brazil.

Italy will play at the Unipol Arena in Bologna from September 10 to 15. At the same time, Volandri states, as reported by Ansa: “Playing in Bologna will be an advantage. I think the quality of the teams that made it through to the round robin is the highest I can remember. We have the Netherlands, who we beat in Malaga in the double play-offs, and they are probably the most dangerous team in our group. But also keep an eye on Belgium and Brazil – Volandry, who is in Miami to keep an eye on the Azzurri competing in the second Masters 1000 of the season, told Supertennis -. I can’t wait to be in Bologna.”

According to Ansa, “The draw for the group stage took place in London at the offices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) with Davis Cup Finals Director (for the second year in a row) Feliciano Lopez and ITF President David Haggerty. The competition of four groups, scheduled for the period from September 10 to 15, will be held in four different cities.

One of them is Bologna, where the Unipol Arena for the third year in a row becomes the arena for matches of Group A, which includes Italy: others are Valencia (Spain), also present for the previous two years, Manchester (Greater Brittany). , confirmed last year, and a new entry from Zhuhai (China).”