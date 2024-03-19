What would happen if the crazy creators of the great Lamborghini LM002 just now decided to build a pickup truck and put a Urus engine in it instead of the V12 from the Countach? Latvian tuner Dartz is trying to answer with the release of the Prombron Iron Diamond CLV.

You may not know Dartz yet. Fans of Sacha Baron Cohen should be familiar with this company. Dartz plays the role in the relatively famous farcical comedy about a dictator in the Middle East. Mercedes GLS and Hummer, converted by Dartz, were used there. Like other Dartz models, this Iron Diamond CLV is also bulletproof. Why didn’t Lamborghini think about this…

Dartz points out that the Prombron Iron Diamond CLV will sit on the platform of the latest Urus. The company does not disclose any technical specifications. So we wouldn’t dare say whether it’s the Urus’ standard V8 or a tuned variant. If the CLV is built on the full Urus platform, it will have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing at least 666 horsepower.

Price of fake LM002 with Urus engine

As you can imagine, this is not a cheap joke. The Prombron Iron Diamond CLV starts at €2.5 million, but then you probably have something different in your driveway than your neighbor. And we guess people trying to run you off the road is a thing of the past. According to Dartz, most models travel “a lot” in the Middle East. To spot it, you’ll probably have to fly to Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Dubai.