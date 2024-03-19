Gift ideas for Father’s Day? If your father is a car enthusiast or a simple motorist, on the occasion of his party or birthday you can give him a useful accessory for his car, a subscription to a digital car motoring magazine and many other things.

Before seeing what we can give to our dads on their birthday, let’s first remember to at least wish them a happy birthday; all it takes is a phone call, a Skype video call, a message on WhatsApp, Messenger or Telegram or on the wall in your Facebook profile.

Remember to send best wishes and a gift to your motorist dad on his birthday

We have collected some famous phrases from writers, poets and famous people, to be used as they are or as inspiration for your own original composition.

Dad’s birthday gift, car accessories or car magazine subscription for the party

Now the time has come to think about the gift to celebrate your motorist dad. We suggest two alternative ideas: subscription to car magazines and some gadgets or accessories for his car.

What to give for a birthday or Father’s Day? A subscription to the magazine:

ELABORARE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION – A “Bible” dedicated to high-performance and tuned cars for tuning enthusiasts is Elaborare magazine, available in digital version always on the app store and Google play or in paper version sent to your home directly with notification of your gift through a dedicated postcard and sent in advance. It should be noted that Elaborare magazine, practically unique in the sector, is also available (not by subscription) on Amazon at the same price as on newsstands.

If your dad likes off-road trips we recommend a subscription to ELABORARE4x4 magazine

Cover of the latest issue ELABORARE4x4 magazine

QUATTRORUOTE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION – A subscription to Quattroruote magazine, the Bible for all of us car enthusiasts, is certainly a nice gift, available in a digital version that can be purchased from the app store and Google Play, directly by clicking on the quattroruote.it website, which can be consulted on more devices and compatible for desktop, tablet and smartphone.

You can also opt for the paper magazine that will arrive at your home every month.

Quattroruote covers

Useful things to give to dad, car accessories

If for Father’s Day we decide to give something useful as a car accessory, we can turn to the main online marketplaces, first and foremost Amazon; in this case we recommend MAFRA products for cleaning and sanitizing the car: in the special offers section or in the KIT section you can find interesting products for cleaning and maintaining the car.

Ma-Fra car cleaning accessory kit

Best phrases for birthday and Father’s Day greetings

We have chosen 4 best phrases to wish you happy Father’s Day.

“To you, my father, I wish much happiness on this day. Now you are old, with wrinkles, white hair, a cane: all this makes you a special person because you fought, suffered for us, your children, everything to give us a better life.” (Rosa Ramirez)

“No gift can ever match all the love and affection you have given me over the years. Happy Birthday daddy” .

“The older I get, the more I realize that a dad like you is as rare as a desert rose! I am so grateful that you are my father. Happy birthday to the best dad in the world.”

“Dad, you certainly made me the person I am today, thank you! You truly are the best dad in the world and I admire you for everything you do every day. I love you! Happy birthday”!

