Brunello Cucinelli focuses on private clinics and puts his daughter and Michele Baiocco at the head of the new company

The king of cashmere launches into the business of aesthetic medicine and hair care. A few days ago, in fact, in Perugia Giuseppe Labianca, president of the Foro delle Arti (Fda) srl, of which Brunello Cucinelli, owner of the listed company of the same name, is the sole shareholder, appeared before the notary Francesco Ansidei di Catrano, together with Michele Baiocco .

The FDA established the new Solomeo srl Regenerative Medicine Clinic with a share capital of 100 thousand euros fully paid up with a check made by Unicredit’s Perugia agency. The newco is chaired by Riccardo Stefanelli who on the board of directors is supported by the CEO Baiocco and Carolina Cucinelli, Brunello’s daughter.

The company “carries out scientific research – we read in the statute – in the field of dermatology in general and trichology (hair care, ed.), in the field of aesthetic and regenerative medicine”.

The company then manages institutes, clinics and dermatological laboratories and “provides professional training and support in the application of regenerative aesthetic medicine treatments and therapy” and collaborates with academic institutions in this sector.

Baiocco, technical director of FDA, is Cucinelli’s agronomist and oenologist and in the past was a footballer for the Castel Rigone Calcio team, whose president is Cucinelli himself. The board of directors of the new company has entrusted him with signature powers of up to 500 thousand euros.