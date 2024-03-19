The government of Nuevo León reported that last Friday, the medical team at the Regional Maternal and Child Hospital in Guadalupe attended the birth of two twin girls joined at the abdomen in the navel area, which is commonly known as a conjoined twin birth.

The birth by cesarean section took place at 9:36 a.m. on Friday in the aforementioned hospital center, the state government stated and detailed that the girls weighed 1,820 kilograms each.

The mother of the newborns, who has already been discharged, is originally from Saltillo, Coahuila and is 20 years old. Meanwhile, the babies are stable and receive the necessary medical attention, the state administration said.

Both were evaluated by specialists from the Metropolitan Hospital and transferred to the intensive care area of ​​the hospital, where they remain stable under observation.

On December 13, 2023, the mother went to request care at the Regional Maternal and Child Hospital and was then seven weeks pregnant and was immediately treated by the Fetal Health Institute.

It was highlighted that from then to date, attention and follow-up was given to the pregnancy and on Thursday, March 14, at 32 weeks of gestation, the mother presented with fever and general malaise, so she went to the hospital, where a diagnosis was made. gastroenteritis that triggered premature labor.

The Regional Maternal and Child Hospital began all the complementary studies required to determine the best treatment and follow-up for the babies.

