The door of the yellow Schiphol van swings open and the smell of melted asphalt immediately fills the air. The Kaagbaan airstrip smells like a hot summer day along the French highway.

Kaagbaan, one of Schiphol’s main airstrips, is crowded. But not with airplanes. From February 19 to April 25, workers, pavers and tractors work here. Kaagbaan, named after nearby Kagerplassen, is undergoing major renovations and is therefore temporarily out of use.

Three to four hundred people work here every day. Halfway along the runway, in the landing zone where landing planes first touch down, cars lay down new asphalt. This is the fourth layer of special asphalt; Now all you have to do is add a substance that will give the track extra rigidity.

Next, workers fill in the trenches in the asphalt through which electrical wires run to illuminate the new runway. Along the path, red electrical wires converge in transformer cabinets. Meanwhile, every few minutes the air is filled with the sounds of planes taking off. Zwanenburgbaan is a few hundred meters away.

Today is Monday, noon. Schiphol provides a guided tour of Kaagbaan. Just like in a safari park, several journalists, photographers and cameramen are driven along the track in two vans. For safety reasons, they are only allowed out of their vans to view the work in an area surrounded by crowd barriers and red and white cones.

In the morning, Schiphol was already bringing local residents, local politicians and government officials here. And on Wednesday, two school classes from nearby Whithorn will open a five-metre-high grandstand along the course. The public can follow the work there. The reconstruction will cost tens of millions of euros.

Netherlands, Schiphol, March 18, 2024

Repair work is being carried out at the Kaagbaan airstrip in Schiphol.

photo: Olivier Middendorp Photo by Olivier Middendorp Photo by Olivier Middendorp

Important week

In an important week for the airport, with two court decisions handed down, Schiphol wants to show how much hard work is being done at the airport. According to Schiphol, unlike baggage lockers, terminals and piers, there is no overdue maintenance.

The airport wants to show how it is trying to cram as much work as possible into as little time as possible. This should limit the inconvenience to the region now that air traffic from the Kaag runway, even at night, is distributed to other runways.

On Wednesday, local residents will appear before the Dutch state in a lawsuit over noise pollution. The Court in The Hague ruled in the case of the Foundation for the Right to Protection against Aircraft Interference (RBV).

A local residents’ association hopes the judge will force the government – and therefore aviation – to take more action against aircraft noise. Just like the Urgenda case (2019) happened with nitrogen reduction and Milieudedefensie vs. Shell (2021) for increasing climate responsibility among multinational corporations.

This is not the only important verdict for aviation this week. A decision on KLM’s greenwashing lawsuit will follow on Wednesday. The Supreme Court Attorney General was initially expected to release his opinion on Friday in the case of KLM et al v State regarding the Schiphol downsizing. This advice was delayed for two weeks.

Locality

Local residents have been complaining for years about increasing inconvenience during Schiphol’s major renovation. Why, they ask again and again, are the number of flights not limited while work is underway? Why does the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Resources allow flights to be diverted to other runways?

This leads to inconvenience, especially if preferred jobs are eliminated. These are Kaagbaan and Polderbaan; the smallest number of flights take place over populated areas. If Schiphol uses secondary airstrips such as Aalsmeer more often, it will cause more inconvenience to Whithorn and Aalsmeer in particular.

Schiphol says the airport can’t simply cut capacity. Airlines have historical rights to slots, takeoff and landing rights. If Schiphol “takes away” this, the airport risks facing new legal procedures.

According to the representative, the airport is obliged to serve the agreed number of flights. “Even if one of the lanes is unavailable due to repair work.” The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and Schiphol will consider what options are available to adjust capacity (number of trips) during maintenance periods.

Over a seven-year cycle, Schiphol carries out major renovations to one of its six runways each year. The builders have been on vacation for seven years. The Alsmeerbaan runway was renovated in 2022, the Zwanenburgbaan runway last year, now the Kaagbaan runway and next year the Buitenveldertbaan runway. The latter will be out longer than the more than nine weeks of the Kaagbaan runway as more repairs need to be carried out there.

Last year there was some noise about work on the Zwanenburgbaan airstrip. Schiphol will not be exempt from construction obligations due to nitrogen for the work. The climate organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOE) tried in vain to stop the work.

Maintenance of the Kaagbaan runway falls under a permit granted by Schiphol in September 2023, says Annelien zur Lage. She is responsible for the “runway maintenance strategy” at Schiphol. The construction of a new link between the two air cargo hubs at Schiphol also falls under the scope of the natural permit, she said.

Blaming the environment

Maintenance is essential to the functioning of Schiphol, outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) wrote to the House of Representatives on 6 March. “However, it is undesirable for the consequences of maintenance to be transferred almost entirely to the environment,” the minister said.

Harbers responded to the objection of the Fliginder Nieuwkoop Residents Association. The association was one of 196 stakeholders who responded to Harbers’ promise that Schiphol could temporarily cause more noise while the Kaagbaan runway is being refurbished. Unfortunately, Harbers wrote in the letter, there was nothing he could do “on such short notice” to limit the inconvenience.

Builders say Schiphol has done a lot to limit inconvenience.

Builders of the Kaagbaan runway said on Monday that Schiphol had done a lot to reduce the inconvenience. Project manager Jeroen Kers, who is coordinating the work in Schiphol, explains that he tried to combine all the work as much as possible. From asphalting to (partial) replacement of lighting and sewerage, to laying new high-voltage cables and repairing the tunnel under Kaagbaan.

“The schedule is very tight,” says Kers on the sunny side of Kaagban. “Due to bad weather a few weeks ago, we had already used four of the six days of the extension. But if the weather is as good as today for three more weeks, we will meet the deadline of April 25, 19:00.”

Photo by Olivier Middendorp

Schiphol would prefer to carry out the work later in the year, says Annelien zur Lage. “Then there would be less chance of delays due to bad weather.” But now, during quieter times of year, there is less inconvenience for local residents and airlines, she says.

“Plus, we want to be ready for the barbecue.” She means: until the weather gets so good that the people of Schiphol sit in their gardens and are disturbed by the noise of airplanes. “We know that maintenance is a hassle,” says Zur Lage. “But the work must be done.”

Share Write to the editor