Some time ago it was my mother’s birthday, and when I asked her what my father (87 years old) gave her, she replied that he finally went to class. “What the hell,” I muttered, because although my father considers himself perfect, there are still some areas for improvement, especially in the areas of humor and articulation.

“He’s into fall prevention!” – my mother encouraged me, and I immediately encouraged her, because in recent years we had to regularly pick him up. From the age of eighty, he began to feel less in his legs, which caused him to fall from time to time. We once thought he would die of cancer (now stable) or an aneurysm (now stable), but lately we’ve become increasingly afraid of gravity. Several times this summer we found him in the garden, struggling next to the willow tree, a lumbering beetle in the morning light. After taking a few photos, we helped him up, that’s who we are, but at some point it gets a little boring. Fortunately, this course was now available.

“This will cause a lot of excitement,” my mother beamed. Her condition has improved significantly since my father’s decline. She was much more active because she took over tasks from him, and getting her other half up every day turned out to be a kind of fitness. She was slimmer, her shoulders and legs streamlined, and her cheeks glowed with the fanatical flush that usually only happens to people with Munchausen by proxy.

My father himself was pleased with his course for other reasons. “All these older people falling are costing society billions every year,” he said. “Well, then I’d like to contribute.” Maybe one day they’ll cut taxes.”

Yesterday afternoon I stopped by and he told me in detail about his first lesson: how he had to walk on mats with special sensors to improve his gait, and how a judoka (“a real one!”) gave him tips on how to do it. maintain balance.

“Look,” he said, carefully rising from his chair. “So you just have to first find your balance when you stand up and then start walking!”

He walked proudly through the backyard, carefully crossing his arms over his chest so that in the event of an unexpected slip, he could immediately prevent a fall.

“Look at me saving hospital beds for people who really need them,” he purred proudly. “Look at how I save government money. I finally know how to get downstairs without it bothering anyone else!”

There he walked along the crocus beds, saving the world with every step.

Ellen Dekwitz writes an exchange column with Marcel van Roosmalen here.

