Mark Rutte enters the great chamber of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening at half past six. The debate about the war in Ukraine is about to begin. “Hey guys,” he says to a group of deputies. “How nice and cozy!” He places his bag on the table and joins them.

If NATO foreign ministers decide in early April that Rutte will become NATO secretary general, it could be his last serious debate. It may also take several months or even fail. The outgoing defense, foreign affairs and foreign trade ministers will also be in the debate chamber on Thursday. When it is the cabinet’s turn, Rutte speaks first. As always. But MPs hardly look up, and only Thierry Baudet steps up to the interruption microphone to say that Ukraine is a “vassal state” “controlled by Washington.” He wants to know, he says, how Rutte views this.

Former D66 MP and actor Boris van der Ham wrote a book about politics and theater in 2014, “You Can’t Play the King.” “The King,” wrote actress Ellen Vogel to Van der Ham, “is not the real king on stage, because someone can imitate the king so well.” You become a king because of the people around you. They must be nervous about your “knives”, keep the door open. As long as everything revolves around you, you are the king. Van der Ham shows in his book how this also applies to political leaders on the stage of The Hague.

Rutte, as I see from the public gallery, is no longer king. And it’s not his fault. When the debate ended, around midnight, he waved to the entire room.

A day later, on National Volunteer Day “NL Doet”, Willem-Alexander comes to Badhoevedorp Village Council to prepare an afternoon snack for the elderly and people who feel lonely. Ellen Vogel told Van der Ham that it was enough for the king to act “very relaxed” on stage. And that’s what Willem-Alexander has trouble with: it can be seen when there are cameras around. But other than that, nothing seems to stand in the way of his royalty this afternoon. One of the women with whom he pours chocolate mousse into containers in the kitchen has a red face. They’re all nervous. He doesn’t have to open any of the doors himself; there’s a growing group of people waiting outside.

But will it stay that way? Four women who sat at the table with Willem-Alexander over tea later say that he is “so normal.” And that in Village Hall, when they saw his black Audi, they said to each other: “Hi, Willie and Maxie are here.” Actress Ellen Vogel passed away in 2015, but she might not think you’re still king and queen.

An hour and a half later, Willem-Alexander leaves. He waves his hand.

