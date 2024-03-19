A historical fact. This Tuesday, March 19, the Colombian Government, led by the State Legal Defense Agency, will hold an apology ceremony for Raiza Isabel Salazar, a transgender woman who spent more than 20 years requesting protection from repeated transphobic attacks in Dagua, Valle del Cauca.

Since 2001, when Salazar became the owner of a property in said municipality, she faced constant harassment and attacks motivated by her gender identity. This violence escalated to home invasions and physical attacks, forcing her to leave her home. A notable event was when in 2005, Salazar was injured with a pellet gun.

Despite the complaints presented to the authorities, they did not provide the necessary support, minimizing their claims to minor contraventions, which constitutes a case of revictimization. Therefore, in December 2011, when Raiza took her situation to the Santamaría Foundation and presented it to the Attorney General of Valle del Cauca, she found that her complaint had been ignored and misclassified, revealing the negligent handling of her situation. From the beginning.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in a 2018 report, agreed to evaluate her situation, detailing that in October 2009, Raiza was subjected to threats and humiliating attacks, in addition to being intimidated with death threats from her own roof.

The IACHR document stressed the need to clearly identify those responsible for the attacks mentioned in Raiza’s complaint, highlighting the deficiencies in the judicial procedure that did not provide him with an adequate solution to his problem. During this process, Raiza received technical and legal support from Germán Humberto Rincón Perfeti and Synergía, led by Stefano Fabeni, whose contribution was key to reaching an agreement that committed the State to offering a public apology and taking reparation measures.

The ceremony will take place this March 19, in Cali, Valle del Cauca, but without the presence of Salazar, due to health problems derived from his advanced age. The Santamaría Foundation, which has been leading the case, will receive the apology on its behalf.

This gesture by the State, which also involves the Ministry of Culture and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, seeks to officially recognize the failures in the protection and guarantee of Salazar’s judicial rights. After years of harassment and threats, evidencing the lack of adequate attention by the authorities to his critical situation since his arrival in Dagua, Valle, more than two decades ago.

How many LGBTIQ+ people are there in Colombia?

According to the Large Integrated Household Survey (GEIH) Survey, until January 2023 it is estimated that a total of 471,000 people are part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and non-binary (LGBT) community, which represents 1 .3% of the country’s adult population.