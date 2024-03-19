The Colombian Air Force confirmed that a paraglider and his mountain guide were found alive on Tuesday, after having spent six days on a snowy peak more than five thousand meters high, where access was difficult.

Santiago Aparicio, the guide, shared in a video released by the Colombian Air Force that they managed to resist for five nights at low temperatures using thermal blankets, food and water supplies, as well as a plastic tent that was dropped to them from a helicopter as help.

Aparicio was accompanying Julio Bermúdez, a paraglider who was trying to descend Pico Colón, a snow-capped mountain located in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, in northern Colombia. However, on March 13, they suffered an accident and were trapped in a remote area. and challenging.

The guide was unharmed, but Bermúdez suffered a fracture of the right radius and clavicle, according to a medical report given on Tuesday after the rescue, which made it difficult for the athletes to descend quickly to a place where the helicopter could extract them.

Aparicio reported that in the last few hours they received help from the Arhuaco indigenous people, who live in Sierra Nevada, to descend the mountain. Finally, both were extracted by a helicopter from an approximate height of three thousand 657 meters, according to the Air Force.

“It is a complex maneuver: it includes a high elevation, strong mountain winds, an important topography with canyons and valleys in the Sierra Nevada,” explained Captain Andrés Jaimes Tolosa, pilot of the helicopter that rescued them.

The athletes were transferred to the Caribbean city of Barranquilla to be treated by specialized medical personnel.

MF

