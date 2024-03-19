Goodbye to the cold, welcome spring? Two eclipses, one of the Sun and the other of the Moon, will be the protagonists of the equinox that begins in the northern hemisphere, today at 9:06 p.m. central Mexico time, and will last 92 days and 18 hours, ending on December 20. June with the start of summer.

The lunar eclipse, of a penumbral type, will occur on March 25 and can be observed from America, while the solar eclipse, which is expected to be total, will take place on April 8 and will be observed from Mexico, in North America and Central America, according to the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN).

This is what the sky will look like during spring 2024

The season will begin with Jupiter and Mercury at sunset, but Mercury will cease to be visible at the beginning of April, while Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, on the other hand, can be observed until the beginning of May, so the season will end without planets in the evening sky.

At the beginning of spring and at dawn, Mars will be the only planet visible; At the beginning of April, Saturn will appear, very low on the horizon, in the east; In June Jupiter will make its appearance.

As for the constellations, at the beginning of spring some typical winter constellations can be seen at dusk, such as Orion, Canis Major or Gemini, and as the season progresses they will get closer to the Sun and give way to constellations more characteristic of spring. .

In this way, Leo will stand out, with its striking inverted question mark shape, ending in the star Regulus; Virgo, with the bright spike, and the Mountain Dog, with the red star Arthur.

Other phenomena of astronomical interest during spring are the Lyrid meteor showers, whose maximum is expected around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids around May 5. The full moon phases will take place on March 25, April 24 and May 23.

Curiosities about spring, goodbye to the cold?

In the northern hemisphere, where Mexico is located, the beginning of the season is defined by the instant in which the Earth passes through the point in its orbit from which the center of the Sun crosses the equator in its movement towards the north. The day on which this happens, the length of day and night practically coincide, being called the spring equinox.

Throughout the 21st century, the beginning of spring can occur, at most, on three different calendar dates (March 19, 20 and 21), with its earliest beginning being in the year 2096 and its latest beginning the one from 2003.

The variations from one year to the next are due to the way in which the sequence of years according to the calendar (some leap years, others not) fits with the duration of each orbit of the Earth around the Sun.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), a department of the National Water Commission (Conagua), for today, Tuesday, cold front 40 will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, and will interact with a channel low pressure over the southeast of Mexico, producing very strong occasional rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and strong occasional rains in Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Also, the mass of cold air that drives the cold front will generate a decrease in daytime temperatures in the northeast, center and east of the Mexican territory, as well as a very strong “North” event and high waves on the coasts of Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec; and strong on the coast of Tamaulipas, Tabasco and the Yucatán Peninsula.

In turn, the entry of humidity caused by the subtropical jet stream will cause rains and intervals of showers in areas of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, including the Valley of Mexico.

For its part, a cold core low pressure will begin to weaken in the southwestern United States, no longer affecting Mexico.

Finally, the warm to hot environment will prevail in the west, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, reaching very hot maximum temperatures that could exceed 40 °C, in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos.

During spring, the Sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north of the Earth, day and night have the same length, and the season of warm days begins.

With information from the SMN

