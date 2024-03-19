Civitavecchia, March 29, 2024 – “Our Council has approved the execution project “From Port to Castle”, the largest coastal development project involving the City of Civitavecchia (leader) and the Municipality of Santa Marinella, which will include the renovation of Largo Marco Galli and Piazzetta Viphlemme.” This was stated by the Environmental Advisor, Deputy Mayor Manuel Magliani.

“The Municipality of Civitavecchia, in accordance with the deadline provided, is preparing to provide all the necessary documentation so that tenders and work can begin on the construction of the bicycle path that will connect the port of Civitavecchia with the Castle of Santa Severa. Important work to improve the coastline in a sustainable manner and take us towards new growth prospects.

In order to obtain a mortgage to cover the part falling under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Civitavecchia, it was necessary to make changes to the three-year plan, and this change was approved by the council last week: for this reason Serpa The members of the budget and works council, the public Perello, deserve special praise for understanding the importance this work.” This was stated by the Environmental Advisor, Deputy Mayor Manuel Magliani.

