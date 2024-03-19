The short film often represents the starting point for young directors, a territory in which it is possible to dare and experiment. Paolo Genovese knows this well, whose debut in the seventh art dates back to 1996 with the short ‘Incantesimo napoletano’ which was followed by ‘Small things of non-quantifiable value’ (both directed together with Luca Miniero). The latter is among the events of the 19th edition of the ‘Cortinametraggio’ festival, founded by Maddalena Mayneri. “I have very emotional memories when I think back to that film,” Genovese tells La Ragione. “Today everything is very different, to make a short film you just need a mobile phone. It’s a format that gives you total freedom of expression, in my opinion we should go back to that dimension where you only worry about getting to the essence.” The director explains that, “in addition to the quantitative data there must be a qualitative one”, underlining that “the economic return cannot represent the only criterion when talking about cinema and art”.

Cinema is not an exact science, it is an art: “I am of the opinion that absolute freedom of expression must be maintained, without too many market constraints. I consider the search at all costs for what the public likes as an unattainable chimera” observe. Between box office successes and resounding flops, Italian cinema lives on a roller coaster. In recent months there has been much talk about the financing dossier, with the tightening sanctioned by minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. A decision inextricably linked to the many feature films that have obtained thousands of euros, only to then collect the crumbs. Genovese has clear ideas: “Italian cinema is in full employment and this is an important fact because it has never happened. The funding has contributed to this result, but in addition to the quantitative data there must be a qualitative one: I am referring to the possibility of new, experimental films, first works. The economic return cannot represent the only criterion when talking about cinema and art, but the discussion on financing cannot be completely disconnected from the market and the industry.”

With the record number of 25 remakes and now the theatrical adaptation (until March 24 at the Teatro Manzoni in Milan), ‘Perfect Strangers’ represents the zenith of Genovese’s cinema. A complex film on paper, a box office hit in Italy and a triumph abroad: “It was an idea anchored to the reality of that moment, it had an important social connection because the telephone, but more generally the Internet, was starting to turn our lives upside down At that stage there was a need to talk about this theme. The same thing happened to other films, such as ‘There’s Still Tomorrow’ by Paola Cortellesi: in this era there was an urgency to address the theme of violence on women”.

Another merit of ‘Perfect Strangers’ – and more generally of Genovese’s cinema – is the challenge to political correctness: “Art can and must express itself outside the rules. It must be free, provocative, exaggerated. Only in this way can induce profound reflections: if it has limits, its meaning ends. The only limit must be the conscience of the author”.