Chinese real estate giant Evergrade is said to have a turnover of around $78 billion. This was reported on Tuesday by various international news agencies. The company was fined the equivalent of approximately €537 million by the country’s stock exchange watchdog. CEO Hui Ka Yang also received a fine of around six million euros and is no longer allowed to work in the Chinese financial market for the rest of his life.

Between 2019 and 2020, Evergrande’s subsidiary Hengda Real Estate allegedly inflated its annual results. In 2019, almost half of the turnover was made up, and in 2020, almost 80 percent of the turnover was lies, the AP news agency reported. Last September, Hui Ka Yan was arrested. It is not clear why, but Evergrande already had significant debts at that time.

The real estate company had not been doing very well for a long time. Evergrade was announced to be liquidating in January. The company has been experiencing financial problems since 2021, when the Chinese government restricted lending in the real estate market.

