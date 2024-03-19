The idea to impose extremely high import taxes on Chinese cars comes from the orange gnome, which is very popular in some regions.

We live in a period when populism is at its peak. This is the way to do politics in 2024. You don’t come up with ideas, ideology or innovation yourself, you just complain to yourself. Politicians are spendthrifts, the WEF decides everything for us, there are no climate problems, and you blame it on rabid left-wing woks, despite the fact that we have had right-wing and very right-wing coalitions in the House of Representatives for 25 years.

This does not only apply to the Netherlands. The United States has also flirted with populism more than once. Republicans have a bright orange image with dictatorial traits that is admired. Come on, Putin can also count on 87.7 percent of the vote in his country.

Trump will tax Chinese mother cars

As is often the case, according to populists, foreigners are the problem, and now, according to Trump, this is also the case. Instead of giving the American auto industry a huge kick in the butt, the 2020 MAGA Cap of the Year winner has a new plan. He will impose very high taxes on Chinese cars made in Mexico. @Jaapiyo himself would say that Trump is going to tax Chinese “mother” cars. Then you know the poop has hit the fan.

Tesla has proven that selling electric cars can be profitable. And this despite the fact that there are not so many electric vehicles in the line of American brands yet. Or at least good cars that keep up with the times. Two of the Big Three nearly went bankrupt in 2008, but they still haven’t learned much. Chinese car brands are now catching up with the market at a rapid pace. This is, of course, a small problem.

Huge import taxes on Chinese cars

Thanks to the new plans of Donald Joducus Trump (baptismal name we made up), manufacturers will no longer have to focus entirely on innovation and can simply continue creating explosive engines. Besides relaxing environmental laws (ozone trap jar or something), Trump has another trump card: import taxes.

He proposes to impose very high taxes on Chinese car brands that produce cars in Mexico. And yes, we capitalized the title and mean it. It is planned to tax the car at 100%. He did this by directly addressing Chinese President Xi Jin Ping:

Those huge monster car factories you’re building in Mexico now and you think you can get away with it if you don’t hire Americans. And then you’re going to sell us the car? No, we are going to impose a 100% import tax on every car that crosses the border.”

Donald J. Trump is in a magnanimous mood.

Whose action?

