In China, a hospital in the central province of Guizhou is being investigated after being accused of selling false birth certificates for babies born through surrogacy, an illegal practice in the Asian country.

According to early reports, the case came to light after an anti-human trafficking volunteer reported on his Chinese social media accounts that the hospital had been selling fraudulent birth certificates to regularize the identity of children born of surrogacy in collaboration with a specialized illegal agency.

According to the activist’s accusations, the hospital, located in the town of Kaili, has been involved in the sale of birth certificates since 2016, the local newspaper The Paper reported on Tuesday.

The hospital director, identified only by her surname, Wang, would have charged around 30,000 yuan ($4,170, 3,800 euros) for each surrogate birth, according to the complaint.

On a recent visit to the hospital, the investigator personally accused the director, who initially denied any involvement but later admitted to facilitating several surrogate births and issuing birth certificates.

Following the revelations, the local Health Commission announced this Monday the establishment of an investigation team to clarify the details of the case.

Last November, the same activist denounced a hospital in the central province of Hubei for selling false birth certificates for more than 60,000 yuan (8,241 dollars, 7,730 euros) each, accusations that resulted in the arrest of six people and the opening of an official investigation.

The birth certificate is the first document in a person’s life and is an essential requirement to obtain residence registration, vaccination and social security card in the Asian country.

Human trafficking is a persistent problem in China exacerbated by the former one-child policy and the imbalance between the sexes, which has caused, according to the World Bank, that there were 42 million more men than women in 2017, although in the In recent years, technologies such as DNA analysis and facial recognition have helped solve cases that had been stalled for years.

