Today Leone, the son of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, turns 6 today and his first birthday after the couple’s separation. Through Instagram stories, Ferragni shared a photo where she holds her son’s hand and the writing: “Sleeping next to you as you turn six takes me back to the most magical moment of my life: when you made me a mother. I love you with all my heart, my life.” The influencer, visibly moved, continues with other stories and speaks directly to her fan base to thank them for their good wishes to Leo and adds: “I still can’t believe that he is 6 years old, that six years ago I was holding him close to me for the first time It’s all absurd. Today we’re having a party and Saturday will be Vitto’s party and we’ll have a party for her too. I wanted to thank you and send me a greeting even though these days maybe there are a little less but little by little I’ll be back.”

Thanks to the fans

The influencer, therefore, extends heartfelt thanks to her followers who support her even in this difficult period: “Thank you for keeping me company in all these messages, thank you for being in my life and having seen so many of the most important moments of my last years and thank you for keeping me company even now, even in this moment where everything is different, everything is a little strange and everything hurts a little. I read you and many messages, especially those that come from the heart, do not go unnoticed and I They help a lot.”

The influencer, therefore, extends heartfelt thanks to her followers who support her even in this difficult period: “Thank you for keeping me company in all these messages, thank you for being in my life and having seen so many of the most important moments of my last years and thank you for keeping me company even now, even in this moment where everything is different, everything is a little strange and everything hurts a little. I read you and many messages, especially those that come from the heart, do not go unnoticed and I They help a lot.”

Best wishes from dad Fedez

Best wishes also come from dad Fedez, who is decidedly subdued. The rapper, in fact, publishes a photo of himself in the company of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and writes: “Honored to have met the creator of modern microcredit also known as the banker of the poor. The best way to celebrate the party of the father is to discuss how to guarantee a bright future for our children. Some beautiful ideas have been born which I hope can come to life as soon as possible. Happy day to all the fathers and best wishes to my little big Leo”.