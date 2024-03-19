Chiara Ferragni and Fedez celebrate their son Leone’s sixth birthday but take separate photos with their children. Despite the couple’s crisis, therefore, the two reunited for the birthday party of their firstborn, as can be seen from the photos posted on Instagram. Leone’s birthday party was organized with care and with a Sonic theme.

On Instagram the influencer shared some stories showing the themed table with chips and drinks, a short video with various voices in the background and a photo of her with the two children and the writing: “Congratulations my love”. The confirmation of Fedez’s presence at the party comes from the rapper himself who publishes a photo, accompanied by a heart, while he embraces his two children with the same background as Sonic.

