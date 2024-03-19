Chancay, traditionally known as a peaceful fishing and agricultural haven on the central coast of Peru, used to be the destination of choice for both tourists and seabirds undertaking their seasonal migration to and from Canada and the United States.

This town of 63,400 inhabitants is in the process of undergoing a radical transformation with the construction of a megaport in the coming years, which will not only profoundly alter its landscape, but will also position it as a crucial point in commercial exchange between Latin America and China. .

The proposal to erect a complementary port that would mitigate the overloading of the port of El Callao, the main point of entry for goods into Peru, had been a persistent consideration. However, the completion of the project in Chancay materialized thanks to the investment from China. The situation took a new turn with the participation of Cosco Shipping, a giant in the maritime sector.

The Chancay megaport is planned with the necessary size to accommodate the largest cargo ships in the world, those capable of transporting more than 18,000 containers. Initially, the terminal will have four mooring points, although a future expansion is planned to reach 15. The construction work has already revealed the impressive breakwaters that extend for kilometers, prepared for the docking of the enormous cargo ships.

YOU CAN SEE: Chancay Megaport: how will it help Peruvian businesses in international trade?

—What is the economic and political importance of the Chancay megaport in Latin America?

— In the world, there is a transformation of economic geography. It is based heavily on port networks and, particularly, on the new ship transport models, which are gigantic, with 18,000 containers, and need a hub port to transport the largest possible cargo to the most distant places at an economical and efficient price. and fast. For this reason, these special pieces are needed that have the capacity to receive those large ships that Chancay offers to Latin America.

—Chancay gives Latin America a look towards the Pacific and the opportunity to have those hub ports. Precisely, as a result, it participates in this new economic geography of container transportation at more competitive prices, in such a way that from China to Europe it takes 35 days of transportation. Now, from the Asian country to Latin America it would take 25 days to travel. It would be faster to reach South America than the European continent for China, which increases the number of markets and economic integration.

—Is the Chancay megaport the most important project of recent decades?

—It is a great work that fulfills the function of more solidly integrating the Peruvian economy with the Asian one. It is occurring along with other investments, it is not the only one reflected in the logistics chains, they have been evolving. This is the most modern project in Latin America in port terms, so we can say that it is not a unique project, it is a project that comes with an investment status.

YOU CAN SEE: Chancay Megaport: how is the construction of this terminal going and when would the project be ready?

—How do you see the impact of the Chancay megaport on the economic development and regional integration of Latin America with Asia Pacific?

—There are new cities that are integrating into global trade, so, from that perspective, let’s say that it is the first Latin American port that is not in a capital or in a new place, let’s say that it is made precisely to connect through that small port. . The goal of the consortium is to achieve the goal of more countries benefiting.

—Which other countries in the region, apart from Peru, would the Chancay megaport benefit?

— —We received a visit two weeks ago from Ecuador, they are very excited, fortunately. It takes two days to Callao (to move cargo), the same to the north of Chile. Along those lines, mention that there is a part of Colombia that would be done much faster (transport), because it is a direct route. There is also talk of Bolivia and Brazil, countries that would find some border regions to achieve a much closer exit.

YOU CAN SEE: Port of Chancay is 56% built

—How could this project alter current trade routes?

—The search for alternatives to efficiently connect Guayaquil with Asia, similar to the ambition behind the port of Chancay, highlights the need for maritime transit options that reduce transportation time and cost. Although the Hamza port and others may not be ideal for small vessels or for specific purposes such as those mentioned, the overall strategy involves adapting and optimizing sea routes. This approach will not only speed up transit, but will also demand an integration of investments in physical infrastructure in continental parts, especially in strategic projects that cross borders, as is the case in Bolivia, which seeks to improve its connectivity and reduce transportation times.

We consider that it is important, in addition to what already exists in the port of Chancay, and will generate a better economy to be able to invest in nearby industrial hubs. That is what an Asian port does: industrial parks are created in very nearby industrial cities. It is practically very efficient to have, for example, if I build cars, a car factory. With this, they save transportation. In fact, the Colombian, Chilean and Ecuadorian friends, who have already come to visit, were not only going to take out their boats, but also obtain investment opportunities in economic factories.

“It is an opportunity for Peru to evolve towards industry 4.0”

“For Peru, this and next year we will see the announcement of investment projects to develop industrial parks because Chancay will generate great advantages for the companies that gather around it for manufacturing exports. In that sense, Chancay is an opportunity for that Peru evolves towards an industry 4.0”, says Omar Narrea.