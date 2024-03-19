Canned tuna, here’s which one to buy: the best according to Altronconsumo tests

For many Italians, canned tuna is an essential item in the pantry, both for its convenience and its nutritional properties. It is a popular choice for those with busy lifestyles and fitness enthusiasts, thanks to its versatility and its richness in nutrients, such as B vitamins, omega-3s and minerals.

The variety of brands available in supermarkets can be overwhelming, but thanks to tests conducted by consumer associations, such as Altroconsumo, it is possible to obtain valuable information for making the best choice.

From the results of the tests conducted by Altroconsumo, Il Salvagente and Qualescegliere a common trend emerges: canned tuna from the Asdomar brand was recognized as the best. In particular, the whole steak tuna in olive oil was praised for its excellence.

Other brands such as Selex and Callipo, both offering tuna in olive oil, performed well in the rankings. The tests involved a wide range of brands, all meeting safety and quality requirements without the presence of harmful toxins such as histamine.

Brands such as Angelo Parodi and Callipo have been distinguished for the quality of their product and recommended as excellent choices. Callipo in particular has obtained unanimous approval from Altroconsumo, Qualescegliere and Il Salvagente, confirming its reputation as a producer of high quality tuna.