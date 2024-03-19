Post-punk is sweeping the country. From Groningen to Rotterdam, drums pound, guitars scrape, and bass strings are plucked until they bounce. Meanwhile, the singer rants about mischief and troubles.

This is a striking development: in addition to many performers working with electronic laptops, instruments such as bass, guitar and drums have come back into fashion. They are used for this style of post-punk, rooted in the early eighties: rudimentary rock music, violent, but not macho.

After Tramhaus and Marathon, a new generation of post-punk bands emerged. Amsterdam’s The Klittens recently released their second EP Butter, Groningen’s Real Farmer released their debut album Compare What’s There, and Rotterdam’s Library Card released their Nothing, Interest EP last week.

Library Card creates concentrated chaos, both live and on their EP. The quartet around the craftswoman Lot van Teijlingen sounds piercing and sparkling, but has some modesty. This calm before the storm is mainly created by Van Teijlingen. In the songs on Nothing, Interest she declaims, sometimes angrily, sometimes majestically. In between bursts of guitar, she sings about needing her own input, about not allowing herself to be compared to Sonic Youth or being dictated to what she “should” do as a woman, such as on “Well, Actually.” .

Her irony is funny and biting, and counters the rushed drum rolls and angular guitar riffs, which alternate between clear and harsh. The female voice seems to be forced to defend itself from musical violence, as if there is a struggle for emancipation taking place here.

The songs go from explosion to explosion and sometimes sound a little monotonous, but Van Teijlingen keeps his cool.

Library card, nothing, interesting.

On “Butter,” the five members of The Klittens play more lyrically than their peers. Singer Yael Dekker has an unsteady voice and the music sounds shaky, but the songs have a pleasant melody. Their song “Atlas” sounds like a medley of sixties hits performed in a ramshackle way. This rattling sound, also present in the sound of the recordings, seems to be The Klittens’ calling card. It’s charming, although this figure of speech takes us back to a time when recording an album was still expensive and analog. And therefore somewhat old-fashioned as a style tool.

The Klittens, Butter.

Of the three bands, Groningen’s Real Farmer sound the toughest. The band, led by frontman Jeroen Klootzema, plays with an edgy Eighties post-punk style, but has enough modern frustration to bring the songs into the present. There’s a driving force to Klootzem’s husky performance, screaming over choppy guitar riffs and pounding drums as if he has demons to avoid. These demons led him into the arms of the Strap Originals record label of musician Pete Doherty (of The Libertines fame), who released the album Compare What’s There. Like a close-knit herd, Real Farmer charges forward on melodic songs like “Inner City” and “The Straightest Line,” with furious riffs as ammunition and bass tones as jumps.

A real farmer, compare what's there.