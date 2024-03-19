Brazil’s Federal Police have formalized accusations against former President Jair Bolsonaro and directly pointed him out in a case of fraud related to COVID-19 vaccination certificates. This news, which resonates in local and international media, stands out for the involvement of senior officials and advisors close to the 68-year-old former president in an operation designed to circumvent health restrictions imposed by other countries during the global pandemic crisis.

Reports suggest an illicit network that, taking advantage of the health emergency, sought to benefit Bolsonaro and his inner circle. This event raised serious doubts about the integrity of the public health policies implemented during his administration. Below, we break down the most important details of this scandal that is shaking the foundations of politics in Brazil.

Why is Jair Bolsonaro accused of fraud and what will the Prosecutor’s Office do?

Jair Bolsonaro faces accusations of criminal association and use of false data after his alleged participation in a network that manufactured adulterated COVID-19 vaccination cards was revealed. The intention behind this plot was to allow those involved to avoid travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Now, it is up to the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office to examine the evidence collected by the Federal Police and determine whether to formalize a lawsuit against the former far-right leader.

Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that he had not been vaccinated during the pandemic. Photo: El País

What is the conclusion of the report presented by the Brazilian Federal Police?

The investigation details how this scheme involved the collaboration of military personnel, political advisors, and medical professionals, all united in the goal of inserting fraudulent data into public health systems. Among the names mentioned are Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, and federal deputy Gutemberg Reis, directly linking Bolsonaro’s entourage with these illicit acts. The final Police report highlights the falsification of certificates, but also the subsequent deletion of records to cover up the fraud.

What did Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyer say?

Fábio Wajngarten, lawyer and spokesman for the former far-right president, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the disclosure of the findings and criticized the “leak” to the press as a partial act lacking professional ethics. These statements point to a defense strategy that seeks to question the validity and motivation behind the investigation, marking the beginning of what promises to be a legal and media battle of major proportions.

“While serving as president, (Bolsonaro) was completely exempt from presenting any type of certificate on his trips. This is political persecution and an attempt to weigh down the enormous political capital that has only grown,” wrote lawyer Wajngarten in his social network account X, shared by AFP.

What happened at Bolsonaro’s house in 2023 when the police searched it?

In May 2023, Jair Bolsonaro’s residence in Brasilia was raided by authorities. This operation resulted in the arrest of six people, including advisors and security guards of the former president. During the operation, evidence was found that pointed to the manipulation of vaccination records, which reaffirmed suspicions about the participation of Bolsonaro and his entourage in the fraudulent scheme.

This case highlights the political tensions in Brazil and the importance of maintaining integrity in public health management, especially in times of global crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. With Bolsonaro already facing investigations for other crimes, this new chapter adds greater complexity to his legal and political situation. This raises questions about the future of his career and the impact on the Brazilian political scene.

