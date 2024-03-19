This Tuesday, Brazil’s Federal Police formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of criminal association and falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccination data, the first lawsuit against the far-right leader, with others potentially on the way.

The Supreme Court published today, March 19, the police accusation, according to which Bolsonaro and 16 other people inserted false information into the public health database to make it appear that the then president, his 12-year-old daughter and several others in His circle had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Police detective Fábio Alvarez Shor, who signed the indictment, said in his report that Bolsonaro and his collaborators altered their vaccination records in order to “issue their respective (vaccination) certificates and use them to circumvent vaccination restrictions.” current health”.

“The investigation found several insertions between November 2021 and December 2022, and also many actions with the use of fraudulent documents,” Shor added.

During the pandemic, Bolsonaro was one of the few leaders in the world who opposed the vaccine, openly mocked health restrictions and urged society to follow his example. His government ignored several offers from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to sell tens of millions of vaccines to Brazil in 2020 and criticized the then governor of the state of São Paulo, João Doria, for buying vaccines from the Chinese company Sinovac when no others were available. .

The attorney general’s office will have the final say in deciding whether to file charges against Bolsonaro before the Supreme Federal Court. The former president, who governed from 2019 to 2022, is the subject of several investigations.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, called the accusation “absurd” and said he did not have access to it.

“When he was president, he was totally exempt from showing any certificate on his trips. This is political persecution and an attempt to ignore the enormous political capital that has grown,” Wajngarten said.

The former president denied having committed any crime during an interrogation in May 2023.

The police accuse Bolsonaro and his collaborators of entering the database of the Ministry of Health shortly before traveling to the United States in December 2022. Two months earlier, he had lost his re-election bid, defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro needed a vaccination certificate to enter the United States, where he remained during the last days of his mandate and the first months of Lula’s.

The sentence for falsifying health data could reach between two and 12 years in prison, according to legal analyst Zilan Costa. The maximum penalty for criminal association would be four years in prison.

“What Bolsonaro will argue in this case is whether he inserted the data or allowed others to do it, or not. And this is very simple: you have the evidence or you don’t. It is a very serious crime with a very harsh sentence for those convicted. “Costa told The Associated Press.

Schor said he is awaiting information from the United States Department of Justice to “clarify whether those under investigation used false vaccination certificates upon their arrival and during their stay in United States territory.”

In that case, new accusations could be brought against Bolsonaro, Schor said, without clarifying in which country it would be made.

Bolsonaro, 68, maintains the strong support of his base, as demonstrated by a rally of 185,000 people on the main artery of São Paulo to denounce what they – and the former president – call his political persecution.

The supreme electoral court has already disqualified Bolsonaro until 2030 for abuse of power during the 2022 campaign and sowing unfounded doubts about the electronic voting system.

Bolsonaro is also being investigated for allegedly trying to bring two sets of diamond jewelry into the country and preventing them from being added to the presidency’s public collection. Another relates to his alleged participation in the January 8, 2023 insurrection in Brasilia, shortly after Lula’s inauguration. Bolsonaro rejects all accusations.

Schor wrote that the allegation will be included in the Jan. 8 investigation, which is overseen by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. This judge authorized the publication of the accusation.

