March 19, 2024 – A 24-month mortgage moratorium was introduced for fishing companies affected by the blue crab crisis. “I have signed two decrees,” announced Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida on the sidelines of the Cibus 2024 presentation, “to help entrepreneurs affected by the real scourge that is the blue crab. It will be possible to reduce contributions, he said, for employees of their companies, the health fund will intervene to support them. In addition to damage control measures, equality between fishermen and farmers allows for a historic result.”

The decrees declare the exceptional nature of the invasive blue crab event, which occurred in 2023 and is still ongoing in the Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions.

“We have always considered our fishermen to be farmers of the sea. For this reason, we wanted to put an end to the unequal treatment of farmers by amending Law No. 102 of 2004. Thanks to this fundamental review of regulations, it is now possible, for the first time in our country, to declare the exceptional nature of an event that has seriously affected the fisheries and aquaculture sector due to the spread of blue crab species.”

“A turning point in fisheries and a great victory for the Meloni government and all Italian fishermen who protect our sea and guarantee quality,” says Lollobrigica, explaining that “thanks to these decrees, companies in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna will be able to benefit from compensation measures provided by law, such such as an extension of mortgage installments for up to 24 months, partial exemption from paying social security and social security contributions for yourself and employees, as well as access to subsidized financing.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.

Source: Ansa.it