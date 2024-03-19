Home Space

The astronomical phenomenon affects the binary star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB). Let’s try to understand better what it is.

The stars fascinate with their history, composition and the phenomena that concern them. All astronomy enthusiasts have always turned their eyes to the sky to investigate what in many ways still remains shrouded in mystery.

A star is making headlines for an event that will be visible throughout the year. We are talking about the binary star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), protagonist of the skies this 2024. Let’s see what type of star it is and when it can be admired.

T Coronae Borealis, its intense explosion is the phenomenon of the year

The binary star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) will generate an explosion again for the first time since 1946. This phenomenon occurs every 80 years, and comes from a nova, which has the same magnitude as the polar star. Its brightness will therefore be very intense, so it will be possible to see it with the naked eye.

This star is called a “recurrent nova”, because its explosion of light occurs periodically. A rare event that NASA is studying, and which according to experts would already be underway in 2024. And it is NASA itself that has spread the theory according to which T CrB is located at a distance of 3,000 light years from Earth.

The peak brightness of the nova is occurring in recent months, allowing the event to be admired without using any telescope or binoculars. Why will it be visible to the naked eye even from Earth? Astronomers explain that the binary star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) usually has a magnitude of +10. This means that it can only be observed with specific equipment given its very weak light.

During the explosion phase, however, the recurring nova increases its brightness considerably, making itself evident even without instruments. Its magnitude therefore reaches +2. For this reason, this is a rare opportunity to witness the phenomenon.

The nova as a stellar reaction

As we were saying, T Coronae Borealis is a recurring nova. The nova is part of stellar reactions, and is a nuclear explosion around a white dwarf, i.e. a star that has gone out and is cooling. This clearly occurs thanks to another stellar body, which accumulates matter to the cooling star. The result is instant luminosity, the power of which is visible even from Earth.

The explosion generates light exactly where it occurred. Admiring a nova is possible through telescopes or with the naked eye, and this varies depending on the distance and magnitude. It is therefore a phenomenon that does not always occur with the same intensity, but can vary based on different factors. From time to time, we need to understand how to identify the brightness of the binary system.

T CrB belongs to the constellation Corona Borealis, which is located near the constellations Hercules and Bootes. A white dwarf and a red giant orbit each other in this binary system, performing a cosmic dance.

The stars are close enough that, when the red giant becomes unstable due to rising temperatures and pressure and begins to shed its outer layers, the white dwarf grows matter on its surface. The white dwarf’s dense, shallow atmosphere ends up heating enough to trigger an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction, generating the nova we see from Earth.

NASA

According to studies, the binary star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) appears as early as 1217 and 1787, but its discovery dates back to 1866 for the first time. Until September 2024, it will be possible to watch the intense explosion.

James Webb Telescope, complex organic molecules found in interstellar ice

Comet 12P: characteristics and how to see it in Italy

Valinor Hills: NASA pays homage to Tolkien for the tomb of Ingenuity

Russia and China plan to install a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2035

NASA and Mars: collaboration of proven scientists also requested for future missions on the red planet

NASA announces: we could soon see a stellar explosion with the naked eye