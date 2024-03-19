loading…

Billionaire Elon Musk has been outspoken about his use of the drug ketamine, claiming that his use of ketamine has helped him run the electric car company Tesla. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) billionaire Elon Musk has openly stated that he uses the drug ketamine. He claimed to inject the substance to help him run the electric car company Tesla.

The billionaire boss of Tesla and SpaceX was previously reported that he used ketamine to treat depression.

Some board members at Tesla and SpaceX are reportedly concerned that ketamine use could have a major impact on the health of Musk and the vast business empire he oversees.

Now, the billionaire has discussed his use of ketamine, stating that it has helped him lead his company Tesla.

Musk’s comments were made in an interview with journalist Don Lemon.

“There are times when I have some kind of… negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, or depression that is not related to any negative news, and ketamine really helps to get someone out of that negative frame of mind,” he was quoted as saying from CNN, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

Musk continued, saying he uses small amounts of ketamine. “Every two weeks or something like that,” he said.

According to him, the use of ketamine is also with a prescription from a doctor.

“If you take too much ketamine, you can’t get the job done, and I have a lot of work. I usually work 16 hours a day… so I don’t have a situation where I can’t be mentally acute for a long period of time,” he said .