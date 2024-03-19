Just two weeks after the final, two tenants were eliminated from the Big Brother house in the last episode which aired yesterday, 18 March. Coming out one step away from the finish line are Anita Olivieri, eliminated from the televoting, and Paolo Masella, forced to say goodbye to the house by the flash televoting. However, Massimiliano is the most voted by the public, who thus becomes the third finalist after Beatrice Luzzi and Rosy Chin.

Anita’s elimination

For the four tenants in the televoting – Greta, Anita, Sergio and Simona – the time has come to discover the final verdict which will decree a new elimination. Alfonso then invites the four to stand with their backs towards the LED and announces that, for the moment, Greta and Simona are safe.

After a long wait, the tenants then prepare to hear the final verdict. Having faced a rather tumultuous path, Anita believes that it is she who must abandon the House. Sergio, however, admits that he does not have clear ideas about what could happen. He thinks back to Greta and, although sorry for her eventual and sudden separation, he says he is happy for having had the opportunity to get to know her: “I would be sad to leave her, but I’m happy to have found her”.

Alfonso announces that, seven days before the final, Anita will have to definitively abandon the most watched house in Italy. “This has been an incredible journey,” exclaims the girl. She says she is proud of what she has achieved in this splendid experience and she thanks everyone for giving her this wonderful opportunity which has allowed her to grow: “I am very happy, I think I have given everything”. After hugs and affectionate kisses, Anita leaves the house in the company of her little elephant.

The flash televoting rewards Massimiliano and punishes Paolo

With the final just around the corner, and to decide the third finalist, a flash televoting awaits the public at past 1 am. The contestant with the most votes will go to the final, while the one with the least consensus will abandon the game.

Alfonso sends the Tenants to Superled and asks everyone to choose one of them to send to the final. Massimiliano begins by voting for Giuseppe, praising the boy for his simplicity. Letizia, without too many surprises, nominates Paolo as well as Alessio, albeit for different reasons. To demonstrate love and gratitude, Greta chooses Sergio while Paolo reciprocates his girlfriend’s vote.

Simona gives her preference to Massimiliano, Perla, to honor her bond with Letizia, nominates her best friend. Due to the path taken, Sergio decides to give his vote to Massimiliano. The decision disappoints Greta who, however, accepts without replying. We move on to Federico who, turning over the card, reveals that he has nominated Paolo. Giuseppe, amidst laughter, explains that he voted for himself again. If he doesn’t believe in it first, how can he get to the final? Both Beatrice and Rosy nominate Giuseppe for his tenacity during all these months.

In the end, the two most voted are Giuseppe and Paolo who will have to make an important decision. They can drag a third competitor to the televoting or just the two of them can go. After a long discussion, the boys opt for Massimiliano, so Giuseppe, Paolo and Massimiliano end up at the telephoto.

Alfonso closes the televoting and sends the three contestants in front of the LED. First he announces the first finalist who turns out to be Massimiliano. The man rejoices while the others applaud, a little surprised. We move on to the most difficult moment of the evening, namely the elimination.

Giuseppe thanks Beatrice for helping him grow. Without her he would not have become a better man. Paolo turns to Letizia for all the love she has given him. Alfonso reads the verdict: the public has decided that Paolo must abandon the House. The boy bows and thanks everyone. Letizia remains petrified, perhaps overwhelmed by a thousand emotions. The Tenants accompany the competitor to the Red Door. Letizia kisses him passionately before letting him go. After the usual goodbyes, Paolo leaves. His adventure ends here.