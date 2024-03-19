loading…

US President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an invasion of Rafah, southern Gaza, would be a mistake. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu that a land invasion of Rafah, southern Gaza, would be a mistake.

The warning came as they spoke for the first time in a month amid rising tensions over the war in Gaza.

In a sign of increasing US pressure as the death toll in Gaza soars and the humanitarian situation worsens, Netanyahu agreed to Biden’s request to send a team of top Israeli security officials to Washington to discuss plans for the Rafah invasion.

But Netanyahu said he had urged Biden to support Israel’s war goal of eliminating Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group behind the October 7 attack on Israel, underscoring the US’ difficulty in influencing its key ally.

The two leaders last spoke on February 15 and Biden has expressed growing frustration with Netanyahu, fearing that a domestic response to the war could hurt his chances of re-election in November’s US presidential election.

“The president explained why he is very concerned about the prospect of Israel carrying out a major military operation in Rafah,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, Monday, as reported by AFP, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

“A large-scale ground operation there would be a mistake—it would cause more deaths of innocent civilians, worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen anarchy in Gaza, and further isolate Israel internationally,” Sullivan continued.

Around 1.5 million people are taking refuge in Rafah, most of them refugees as a result of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Biden had asked Netanyahu during the call to send a delegation to the United States to hear US concerns about the Rafah invasion plans and devise an alternative approach involving targeted strikes against Hamas leaders.