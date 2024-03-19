loading…

The European Union was called upon to switch to war economy mode, feeling threatened by the Russo-Ukrainian war. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) has been called on to immediately switch to “war economy” mode after feeling threatened by Russia regarding the never-ending war in Ukraine.

This call was made by European Council President Charles Michel on Monday.

Michel said the European Union should rethink its military strategy and drastically increase its defense production to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

He made his call as Kyiv increasingly warned about ammunition shortages.

“Russia is a serious military threat to the European continent and global security. “If we don’t get a proper response from the EU and don’t provide enough support to Ukraine to stop Russia, we will be next,” Michel wrote in an opinion piece published in La Libre Belgique newspaper and the Euractiv news site.

“For decades, Europe has failed to invest enough in security and defense, and now urgently needs a radical and irreversible shift in our thinking towards a strategic security mindset,” Michel continued.

“Therefore, we must be ready to survive and switch to ‘war economy’ mode. It is time for us to take responsibility for our security. We can no longer rely on other parties or depend on the election cycle in the United States or other countries,” added Michel. as quoted from Russia Today, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

According to him, the bloc’s defense production has increased by 50% since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022.

He added that the European Union would double ammunition production to more than 2 million rounds annually, by the end of next year.