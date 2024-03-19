Bayer, the slow decline of the Leverkusen giant

The pandemic and inflation have shattered many myths, especially in the Old Continent. The high tech industry, that of microchips, silicon and large social networks, is moving entirely to the American continent, partly to Japan, South Korea and a few other fortunate countries, while the euro zone is struggling between energy dependencies and industries perhaps a little too outdated.

A perfect example of this, hopefully temporary, decadence is Germany, now officially in technical recession. That German industrial park that shone for technology, reliability and precision has been losing steam for some time.

In the panorama of German super companies, once considered battleships, the descent of a group considered “Top class” stands out, we are talking about Bayer, the pearl of Leverkusen. In 2016 the Group’s share was just over 100 euros, now it does not reach 27 euros. But where was born what turned out to be a real “nightmare” that seems to have no end.

Bayer, 2016 the year of Monsanto’s big deal

The fateful year was 2016 when the then CEO Werner Baumann, in harmony with the entire Board of Directors (a little less with the surprised employees and not entirely convinced of the goodness of the choice) decided on the purchase, a record for the industry German, of the Monsanto Group for 66 billion dollars. On paper the idea worked because the operation would create a global leader in seeds and agrochemicals with a pipeline of winning products in agribusiness, from antibiotics to genetically modified seeds, up to pesticides.

An agreement that in Italy also put Coldiretti on the “who goes there” question: “A reality that should control 24 percent of the chemical products market and 30% of the seed market. With the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer, after the merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical and the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina, 63% of the seed market and 75% of the agropharmaceuticals market is concentrated in the hands of only three multinationals with a clear imbalance of bargaining power towards farmers”. Not to mention the criticism from all over the world of ecologists.

Bayer and Monsanto, the marriage between the devil and holy water

A name, that of Monsanto, which was already not one of the most appreciated at the time, especially due to a whole series of problems linked to some of its products. But first of all the “probable” reassurances of the most important international law firms on the potential legal victories against the lawsuits on Monsanto products and how according to the undisputed ability of the Group to manage crisis situations led to the signing of the mega agreement. An agreement that in terms of image many defined as between holy water and the devil.

Bayer, expert, powerful, with a top-notch image and products, Monsanto, certainly full of advanced and useful products but considered in some cases controversial with regards to healthiness. But no one at the time would have imagined how poisonous the expensively purchased morsel would prove to be over time. In fact, the package purchased also included the herbicide Roundup accused by several farmers, especially North Americans, of being responsible for the development of tumors.

And in the United States the judges are always inflexible against large groups, and very harsh against non-American ones. The fines are stratospheric. The last two lawsuits, in Missouri and Philadelphia to repay two farmers who complained of having suffered injuries in one case and contracted cancer in the second for the use of Round up, were “bombs” worth 1.5 billion dollars, the first and 2.3 billion the second. Nothing to be done, the sentences are jurisprudence, some have been won but the majority, up to now, have been a disaster for the Group. And everything is continually reflected in the action.

Bayer, new CEO Bill Anderson is American

The new CEO, the American Bill Anderson, coming from Roche is taking action. “For the next 24 to 36 months, the company will devote its energies to building a strong pipeline of pharmaceutical products, addressing litigation, reducing debt and continuing to implement its radical new Dynamic Shared Ownership (DSO) operating model to improve business performance. In order to reduce legal risks and related uncertainties, the company is updating its strategy and pursuing new approaches both in and out of court. Bayer will also address its debt. The company aims to achieve a rating through a profitable growth and a planned change to its dividend policy. Bayer has proposed to pay the required legal minimum for three years, as previously announced.”

The Group expects a turnover for 2024 of between 47 and 49 billion euros. An EBITDA before extraordinary items between 10.7 and 11.3 billion euros and a core profit per share between 5.10 and 5.50 euros. And what about the ghost that has been around for a long time? The possible split? “Our answer is “not now”, and this should not be misunderstood as “never”, the CEO said sibillini. But the university case history is not destined to end anytime soon and some Big Pharmas, Pfizer first and foremost, are on the riverbank waiting.