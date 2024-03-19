L’ex Rothschild Ilaria Romagnoli named Ceo di Symphonia Sgr

Ilaria Romagnoli takes over the helm of Symphonia, the management company of Banca Investis and head of group asset management. The former Rothschild and Intesa Sanpaolo player thus takes on the role of CEO of the company in the group owned by the British fund Attestor.

Romagnoli’s appointment, writes Milano Finanza, comes a few days after his resignation from the Generali board. Romagnoli still sits on the board of directors of Tim as an independent director, as well as that of the La Madonnina clinic (San Donato group).

With the entry of Romagnoli and the strengthening of the team, Investis will now focus on finalizing the industrial plan, unveiled to the market last November. The banking group aims to achieve, by 2026, revenues exceeding 90 million euros, with a net profit exceeding 12 million and assets under management of over 9 billion.