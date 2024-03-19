Or do you know what the difference is between 40 TFSI and 45 TFSI? Oh no? Well, that’s why, thankfully, Audi names are becoming commonplace again.

Audi likes to kick the purist in the wrong foot. For example, the brand sold front-wheel drive vehicles in a segment where rear-wheel drive was the norm. Or the appearance of a diesel convertible (the Audi Cabriolet already had one in 1995), or the use of all-wheel drive in the rally championship. But the biggest annoyance for many must be the four-ring brand designation.

Audi names are back to normal

A1 to A8 makes sense and the Q line isn’t weird either. Something is wrong with the engine designations. It used to be just the 1.8T or 1.9 TD (2.7T or 3.3 TDI if you were paying attention in school). But today Audi uses very mysterious names from “25” to “60”. Behind this is TFSI, TDI or nothing in the case of the electric model, but “e” in the case of the PHEV.

There’s good news for people who don’t understand it: Audi names are finally going back to normal! In principle, we understand Audi’s thinking. Nowadays, engine size says very little about performance, so the old name can be abandoned.

You will also have to deal with different types of transmissions. Using the numbers, Audi could indicate where they roughly fell in the range. But this method goes beyond. Audi marketing guru Florian Hauser spoke to the British publication about the quality of Auto Express.

Warning

Audi started this with the just-unveiled Audi Q6 e-tron. There is a choice between the regular Q6 e-tron quattro and the faster SQ6 e-tron quattro. A rear-wheel drive version will appear later, which will then simply be called the Q6 e-tron. There is a small nuance. On the Audi Q8 e-tron, the 50 and 55 badges are not visible at the rear, but they are still visible in the configurator. So we don’t know if Audi will say goodbye to it completely.

By the way, Audi is going to make things more difficult for itself. All internal combustion engine Audis are given an odd number, while all electric Audis are given an even number at the bottom. So the successor to the Audi A4 Avant will be the Audi A5 Avant.

Audi’s range becomes a little clearer. The A1 and Q2 will be discontinued without a successor. The same applies to the Audi R8, which will be discontinued in Maarten at the end of this month. Audi never used the number (R8 70 FSI?) for the latter, now that we think about it…

Via: Auto Express

This article, Audi names are FINALLY returning to normal, first appeared on Ruetir.