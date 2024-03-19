The ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ returns to the Sistina theater in Rome, moreover in the Easter period from 20 March to 7 April, in the now historic version signed by its artistic director Massimo Romeo Piparo, 30 years after the debut of the first musical, in reality a real rock opera, as well as half a century after the film, with a new Jesus, played by Lorenzo Licitra – a Sicilian artist recently seen on TV at the ‘Tale e Quale Show’ hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai1 and who as a television competitor participated in ‘X Factor’, winning the 2017 edition and relegating to second place on the podium a Roman group which from the springboard of the ‘Sanremo Festival’ then conquered the world rock audience, namely Maneskin – who takes up the baton from Ted Neeley and who, among other things, is 33 years old or the exact age at which the historical Jesus Christ died.

The role of Maddalena is also new, with the Indonesian singer Anggun wearing them, while the ‘over the top’ role of Herod remains entrusted to Franke Hi-nrg and Feisal Bonciani competes with that of Judas. The orchestra, which will play live the music that has now become iconic in the international history of musicals, will be directed by Emanuele Friello and positioned in full view on the revolving stage. The rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, performed continuously in Italy every theater season – excluding the forced period of the Covid pandemic – has so far received the applause of over two and a half million spectators, also winning the prestigious Musical World Award as best international production.

“We are celebrating a title that has marked the path of my artistic career: the first version was supposed to last a few months and instead for thirty years this show has been touring Italy and the world – underlines Massimo Romeo Piparo in his dual role as director and artistic director of the Sistina – The cast has been renewed, maintaining the high expressive level of the artists. And the gamble, this time too, seems to me to have been largely won as demonstrated by the success recorded in the dozen performances at the Sistina Chapiteau in Milan, which anticipated tomorrow’s debut in Rome. It is a work that secularly deals with a human and spiritual story, respecting its religious feelings, even though it ends with the death and not with the resurrection of Jesus.”

One of the most iconic scenes of the musical has been integrated, namely the sequence of the 39 lashes inflicted on Christ, which follow one another to the rhythm of music with as many photographs of the modern and contemporary tragedies of the past and current centuries, from images of Hiroshima to those of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, passing through the faces of Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Falcone and Borsellino and Navalny. “It never happens that we can replicate a title for so long, every time it always seems to be the last but then the miracle repeats itself – observes Piparo -. Once again the curtain rises on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ renewing a ritual that now borders on the myth and also the mystical…It is almost a legacy that is transmitted from generation to generation, passing it down and always giving it great success.”

For the new Jesus, Lorenzo Licitra, “this is truly a wonderful professional adventure; at the beginning I hesitated since it was the most famous musical work in the world – he confesses – but then I decided to accept this great responsibility, getting on board, because I love challenges that require courage”. An operatic formation, his, but then pop and rock, from the challenge to Maneskin in ‘X Factor’ to the leading role in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, continue to knock on his door as an artist… “It’s true – Licitra replies to AdnKronos’ question – I come from classical studies from a musical point of view and from an operatic repertoire; but I have also always been attracted by pop and rock music which, however, for me, remain and must remain two musically distinct and separate worlds “.

Licitra takes the baton from Ted Neeley, protagonist of both the film and the musical. “Piparo is a visionary genius – he begins – Re-doing the show for thirty years was not at all tiring for me, because every time I go on stage it is always a new experience”.

For Indonesian Anggun, called to play Mary Magdalene, it is “my second experience in a musical, after my debut in France. It’s really nice to share success and applause with a group, compared to when I perform as a alone on stage as a singer. Every evening the show is different, we breathe and exchange vital energy”.

As for going on stage at the Sistina, Franke Hi-nrg confesses: “It always excites me, because it is the theater where I trained, attending shows with Gigi Proietti and Aldo Fabrizi, Nino Manfredi and Johnny Dorelli, Franca Valeri and Gino Bramieri. I It looked like a dream box.”

