Astrazeneca acquires the US Fusion for over 2 billion

Astrazeneca has announced the purchase of US cancer radiopharmaceutical company Fusion, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs), for up to $2.4 billion.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca through a subsidiary will acquire all shares of Fusion. Agreement reached on the basis of $21 for each: plus a non-transferable contingent value right of three dollars payable upon reaching a certain regulatory milestone.

“The acquisition – underlines the company in a note – marks an important step forward in realizing the ambition of transforming cancer treatment and patient outcomes by replacing traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments”. Radioconjugates are becoming a promising modality in cancer treatment in recent years. These medicines deliver a radioactive isotope directly into tumor cells through a precise target and using molecules such as antibodies, peptides or small molecules.