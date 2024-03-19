Rome, March 19, 2024 – The Carabinieri of Tor San Lorenzo Marina station arrested a 31-year-old Italian man seriously suspected of robbery.

Late in the morning, the manager of a commercial establishment in Viale San Lorenzo contacted the local carabinieri office and reported that an employee had just been robbed: a young man, holding a knife about 30 cm long, threatened her, forcing her to deliver the proceeds, approximately 200 euros.

The carabinieri immediately began searching for the missing man, climbing over the walls of surrounding houses.

A few minutes later, the carabinieri tracked down a 31-year-old man on Via Scrivia in the courtyard of a house, who began to threaten them with a knife, but was disarmed and blocked.

The weapon was seized and the amount was returned to the person entitled to it.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

