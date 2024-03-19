Ardea, March 19, 2024 – The Pensioners Department of Fratelli d’Italia strengthens the coordination of the citizens of Ardea by appointing Alessandro Anzini responsible for Ardea.

“I am honored and privileged to take on this role and I intend to fulfill it with dedication, awareness and commitment. Representing the department in Ardea, a city with a rich history but also in need of re-creating a strong community spirit, presenting needs and expectations through daily dialogue is a source of pride for me – states Alessandro Anzini – I would like to thank the President of the Italian Department of Pensioners Cav. Walfredo Porega for his trust, my colleague Massimo Blandini and the Regional Councilor of Lazio Emanuele Mari, who were immediately enthusiastic about this important moment in my journey through the brothers of Italy.”

“I am aware,” concludes Alessandro Anzini, “of the challenges that await me, together and with the support and cooperation of citizens I will work to achieve the important goals of the Fratelli d’Italia, but above all for the territories and society.”

Photo: Facebook, @Alessandro Anzini

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.