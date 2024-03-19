Home

The “foldable iPhone” may actually be a flexible iPad mini

In the world of smartphones, the trend of foldable devices is growing stronger. Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Motorola and Honor have already entered this sector, but what can we expect from Apple? The idea of ​​a foldable iPhone has captured the imagination of Apple aficionados around the world. It could follow the book style, opening up to reveal a compact tablet, or it could feature a more innovative design. The rumors about the possible launch of a foldable iPhone are increasingly insistent, but perhaps we will have to be patient a little longer. According to some sources, Apple has no plans to release a foldable iPhone before 2026. However, there are conflicting reports. Some leaks suggest 2027 as a more realistic date, while others indicate that we could expect a surprise sooner. As for the first foldable iPhone expected in 2026, Omdia market researcher Kang Min-soo believes that when opened it will have a 7 or 8-inch screen, practically like an iPad mini.

Delays and uncertainties for the foldable iPhone and Face ID Below the screen

According to what reported by The Elec, the prospects for the introduction of foldable devices and Face ID under the screen by Apple could be delayed compared to previous forecasts. Min-soo, indicated that the arrival of such innovations could be postponed. There is speculation that the iPhone 17 could include a foldable model, while the under-screen Face ID could only debut with the iPhone 18 Pro, which presumably will no longer feature the dynamic island. Min-soo explained that according to current estimates, the foldable iPhone could see the light in 2026, while the following year could be the turn of the iPhone SE4 equipped with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED TFT technology. However, the under-screen Face ID technology may only be implemented in 2027. The information is conflicting: some sources talk about problems with display suppliers, while others suggest that all of Apple’s foldable projects have been temporarily cancelled. In short, the foldable iPhone is still shrouded in mystery. Fans will have to be patient and continue to follow the latest rumors closely.

