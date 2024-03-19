Returning to General Lázaro Cárdenas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned yesterday that whoever hands over natural resources to foreigners is a traitor to the country.

When leading the ceremony of the 86th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation at the Petróleos Mexicanos Executive Tower, in Mexico City, and after a long report by Octavio Romero Oropeza, general director of Pemex, López Obrador stated that oil has always been “the great temptation for locals and strangers.”

“Everything has already been said, if anything I could only add General Cárdenas’s phrase according to which ‘whoever hands over natural resources to foreigners is a traitor to the country.’ I said,” he declared.

López Obrador pointed out that while some presidents have wanted to privatize oil in different ways, there are some like Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, Adolfo López Mateos and even Gustavo Díaz Ordaz who knew how to apply the teaching of General Lázaro Cárdenas to use oil only for the benefit of Mexico.

"Our oil has always been a great temptation for locals and, above all, strangers. While some presidents of the Republic have wanted to privatize it in different ways, be it contracts, risk, service contracts, contracts of all kinds sharing profits, blocks of our territory, other leaders, such as Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, Adolfo López Mateos and even Gustavo Díaz Ordaz knew how to apply the teaching of General Lázaro Cárdenas to use oil only for the benefit of the people of Mexico," he declared.

He stated that for his part, and based on this ideology, he has acted since before becoming President and that has marked the path that the Government has followed.

No closing refineries or abandoning them…

Faced with the proposal of opposition presidential candidates to close refineries, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected these initiatives and instead called for improving their productivity and having more.

When leading the ceremony of the 86th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation at the Pemex Executive Tower, López Obrador urged “not to listen to the song of the sirens” and to calculate well the times of the energy transition so as not to fall back into foreign dependence by leaving in advance of investing in oil extraction and the production of gasoline and fuels.

“Beware of the new ‘glass bead sellers’, those who think that the wealth of nations does not depend on work but on financial speculation and the stock markets. As long as we are not completely certain that we can replace oil without difficulty and in a short time, let us continue with the strategy we have adopted of not selling crude oil, processing all the raw materials in our country and first supplying our internal market. No to dependency,” declared the President.

Pemex “is 6%” away from achieving energy self-sufficiency

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is going to be 6% short of achieving its goal of processing all the crude oil it extracts in its refineries, according to Octavio Romero Oropeza, general director of the company.

Within the framework of the 86th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, the manager said that next September, with the stable operation of the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, the crude oil process will reach one million 708 thousand barrels per day.

“In December 2024, one million 724 thousand barrels per day will be processed, almost all of the crude oil we extract from the nation’s subsoil. We will be 77 thousand barrels away from achieving self-sufficiency,” said Romero Oropeza.

And he added that this objective will be met when the Salina Cruz coke plant is operating, of which he said they will have a progress of 54% by the end of the current administration.

He also stated that the oil company’s total debt will also be reduced to 94.5 billion dollars, at the end of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the end of next September.

This would be progress if one considers that at the end of 2023 the oil company’s debt stood at 106.5 billion dollars.

He affirms that he is supporting the economy

In the midst of the electoral ban, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that “without precedent” in recent times the population has been supported so that electricity does not cost so much, thereby supporting the town’s economy.

At the National Palace, the federal President pointed out that his Government is strengthening the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) “like never before” and part of this is the purchase of electric power plants from the Spanish Iberdrola, so the Commission will have close of 60% of generation capacity in Mexico.

“We are making an unprecedented effort in recent times to ensure that electricity does not cost so much, which has to do with domestic consumption in relation to other countries; we are below, even below the United States. This had not happened in other times,” said the President.

“We are strengthening the CFE like never before. With the purchase of Iberdrola plants, and the CFE will have about 60% of generation capacity and we are helping consumers a lot. We are strengthening, supporting the popular economy, because that is the moral economy, supporting the people, the people,” López Obrador explained.

A citizen checking her electricity bill against the meter. EL INFORMADOR/ Archive Supports “Sovereign and Energy Republic” by Sheinbaum

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas said that he supports the policy and implementation announced by presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, after the presentation of the Government axis “Sovereign Republic with Energy.”

“I think what she has said in energy policy is very important, a lot of support and a strong push for petrochemicals,” he declared.

Cárdenas emphasized that an autonomous body is required to promote the country’s growth and reiterated that what is urgent is to give autonomy to Pemex in terms of management, promotion of petrochemicals and financial sanitation.

When questioned, he would give advice to Claudia Sheinbaum, the former presidential candidate said: “I don’t even give advice to my children.”

He reiterated that he will support, but everyone will be on their own side and when asked if he supports the presidential candidacy, he preferred not to answer.

Claudia Sheinbaum accompanied Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and his family to set up an honor guard for General Lázaro Cárdenas, at the Monument to the Revolution, within the framework of the 86th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation.

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, while Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about her axis of Government. EL UNIVERSAL promises to maintain oil production at the same levels as Enrique Peña Nieto

Within the framework of the 86th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition (PT, Morena and the Green Ecologist of Mexico), Claudia Sheinbaum, promised – as part of her energy plan – to maintain the production of Petróleos de México (Pemex) by 1.8 million barrels per day, if it wins the June 2 election.

This production is the same as that with which former PRI president Enrique Peña Nieto ended his six-year term and which represented a 27% decrease during his administration, with national crude oil production dropping from 2.5 to 1.8 million barrels per day.

Sheinbaum also boasted about the decrease in Pemex’s debt, but without mentioning that the federal government allocates more resources to it than it obtains as profits; That is, 166,616 million pesos that he received from the public treasury in 2023, against 109,945 million pesos that he reported in profits.

During the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Pemex’s debt decreased by 23 billion dollars, he said.

Sheinbaum Pardo went to the Monument to the Revolution where he set up an honor guard in the crypt of former president Lázaro Cárdenas.

Subsequently, it presented its energy plan that contains six energy policy objectives: energy autarky; That is, depend little on imports and strengthen Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

That the debt of the energy sector is reasonable; decoupling energy consumption from economic growth; that the entire population has accessibility to electricity and gas, and there is affordable coverage and prices; and the reduction of polluting and greenhouse gas emissions.

