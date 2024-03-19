Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), announced this morning, at the National Palace, a significant achievement in the fight against the theft of hydrocarbons, commonly known as huachicol. During the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, there has been a 94.3% decrease in this crime, which has resulted in substantial savings for the national coffers, she said.

The savings figure reaches 317 thousand 262 million 816 thousand 470.40 pesos, an amount that has been reallocated to social programs and the execution of public works, he noted. In the morning conference at the National Palace, Rodríguez presented the results obtained in the recent offensive against huachicol, from March 5 to 18, where 484,613 liters of fuel were recovered. Since the beginning of the current government, the total amount of fuel recovered amounts to 63 million 149 thousand 245 liters.

In addition, the official highlighted the discovery of 181 clandestine shots in the aforementioned period, adding a total of 29,814 shots since July 2019. These numbers, she assured, not only reflect the success of the operations against huachicol, but also the impact positive for the country’s economy and energy security.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read also: Financial and tax crimes increase in Mexico: SSPC

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions