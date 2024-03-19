If you plan to visit the United States, the visa is the most important document, since it is the key that will allow you to cross the border.

However, the over-demand for visas has caused US consulates in Mexico to have problems responding to all requests, making the wait for applicants too long.

If you want to save a few months of waiting, these states offer a shorter queue to process the visa.

Chihuahua: the Ciudad Juárez consulate has a short waiting line, with appointments available since March 23, 2026 Jalisco: the Guadalajara consulate offers appointments starting March 29, 2026. Sonora: the US headquarters in Hermosillo has availability at from December 2, 2025, and the Nogales headquarters from January 26, 2026. Tamaulipas: the Matamoros consulate has appointments from October 27, 2025, and the Nuevo Laredo consulate from January 5, 2026 .

These states offer the shortest waiting times to process the visa, so they can be an alternative if you cannot wait that long.

