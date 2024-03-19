An hour before kick-off in the quarter-final against Chelsea, there is a buzz of anticipation at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Only a handful of fans fill the stands, but when the Ajax women’s players take to the pitch to warm up, their cheers drown out the music.

The crowd, mostly made up of parents with teenage daughters, will make their voices heard during the match. Every time Ajax attacked and every time they won the ball in Amsterdam, my throat became hoarse. When the video referee approves Lauren James’ first goal for Chelsea in the twentieth minute, it doesn’t even spoil the fun for the Ajax fans: moments later, a wave passes through the stadium.

Just before half-time, the stadium falls silent for a moment as Chelsea midfielder Sjoke Nysken makes it 0-2.

In any case, this is a historic evening. This season, Ajax became the first Dutch club to qualify for the main event of the Women’s Champions League, the only European women’s club competition since 2009. Subsequently, Suzanne Bakker’s young team, contrary to all expectations, also reached the playoffs of the tournament. In a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and Roma, Ajax finished second behind PSG.

History is also written in the stands, which were attended by almost 36,000 people. Never before have so many people attended a women’s football match in the Netherlands. Thanks to matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax managed to attract a completely new audience. It also helped that UEFA had scheduled kick-off for Tuesday at 6.45pm rather than 9pm for two of the three group matches. best time for young visitors.

“We showed the best result. People want to be there,” Ajax coach Susanne Bakker said at a pre-match press conference. “People come to the party.”

Bakker’s side won all three home matches in the group stage, leading to euphoric and emotional scenes time and time again. Against Italian champions Roma, Ajax secured their place among Europe’s top eight clubs with a 2-1 victory in late January.

There was no celebration on the pitch this time as Bakker’s side stood no chance against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Ajax had to do without captain Sherida Spitse. She played a decisive role in the match against Roma, taking the corner that led to victory thanks to an own goal shortly before the end. But Spitse also received a suspension in that match, which meant that she had to watch the first match of the diptych with Chelsea from the sidelines. And yet the audience was able to cheer for the head of women’s football. She was recognized at half-time by Daphne Coster, Ajax women’s football manager, as she had recently reached the hundred cap mark for Ajax. Spitze took the opportunity to once again excite the crowd: “Happy gas for 45 minutes!”

To no avail, Ajax could no longer make life difficult for Chelsea in the second half. The crowd slowly died down and Chelsea, supported by the leader, proved technically and physically too much, no matter how hard Ajax tried.

The loss of the experienced Spitze took its toll. She is the absolute leader of the Ajax women and the only player who can rely on international experience in a team made up entirely of young players. In previous European Cups this season, she set the pace and knew exactly what the young team needed in which part of the match.

Bakker, who was told during the winter break that her contract would not be renewed beyond this season, brought in Isa Cardinal to replace Spitse alongside Kay-Lee de Sanders in central defense, with Nadine Noordam replacing her as captain. They had to help the team maintain some space in defense and prevent London’s key players from possessing the ball, that was the motto beforehand.

In the end, Chelsea created many good chances through combination play in the center and on the flanks. Chelsea had more possession and allowed Ajax to chase the ball. Eight minutes before the end, Nysken made the score 0:3 with a header.

Injections

Ajax had to settle for shots from a distance. Thanks to good pressure from striker Rome Leuchter on Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and sporadic bursts from interceptions, the home side created a limited number of chances. Leuchter was the Ajax player who came closest to scoring, hitting the post with an early long-range shot.

Chelsea’s selection, which has many top players, is of much higher quality than Ajax’s, who largely have to make do with young, talented players. Emma Hayes’ side could easily have gone further in the second half.

Ajax will play their second match at Stamford Bridge in London next Wednesday. Captain Spitse will then return, but Ajax will miss the creative contribution of Lili Johannes in midfield. A yellow card for a late tackle in the first half cost her a comeback. Ajax face a mammoth task in London and look close to a quarter-final exit after a special European campaign.

Dejected Ajax players thank the spectators. Despite the defeat, the fans rewarded him with oval applause. The jostling of young fans ultimately brought smiles to the faces of the Ajax players. They end the evening signing autographs and taking photos.

Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/ANP