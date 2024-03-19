After the death of the two boyfriends, what is happening is very serious: Vincenzo’s father is forced to intervene on a radio broadcast

They are all still shocked by the heartbreaking and sudden disappearance of the two boyfriends, found lifeless in their car, inside the garage, in the Kennedy district, in Secondigliano. They were only 24 and 20 years old, but investigations suggest that it was just a tragic accident.

Vincenzo Nocerino had studied as a web designer, but he helped his father in the pizzeria of which he is a partner. The two had a very deep bond, given that only a few years ago he had lost his mother and they were left alone.

Vida Shahvalad, on the other hand, was only 20 years old and studying at the University of Naples. She was of Iranian origins and had moved to Caserta with her family. For her country of origin she should have been an example and a person to be proud of, but in reality this did not happen. Today, one of the most famous radio talk shows in Naples, “La Radiazza” talked about what is happening.

The two hosts Gianni Simioli and Serena Li Calzi, when talking about the story, said that they also talked about it on an Iranian news program. However, they described Vida as a “no-good”. They totally distorted what happened to the two young engaged men.

Boyfriends found dead, Vincenzo’s father’s intervention during the radio broadcast

Vincenzo’s father had only met Vida a short time before. The two boys loved each other and like their peers, they just wanted to be together. Alfredo Nocerino, who is now carrying out all the bureaucratic procedures to be able to say a final farewell to his son, after the autopsy, spoke to the microphones of “La Radiazza”, said:



Enzo wasn’t just a son, he was a friend, a brother. I spoke to a friend of the family and learned that they are sick. There is a piece on the Iranian news that talks about Vida. This girl came into the house and I think I have sound principles. It’s not fair that she should be denigrated or mocked. She was a girl who studied.

In the meantime, in addition to Vincenzo’s father, Vida’s family is also experiencing great pain. I am waiting for the body’s clearance to be able to take it back to Iran for a final farewell.