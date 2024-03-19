Is UBS shopping in the US? The institution aims to expand its wealth management business. Vanguard and BlackRock are shaking

The US tempts UBS. After the last-minute rescue of its “colleague” and fellow countryman Credit Suisse, the Swiss banking group has shown its interest in landing and taking up space in the land of finance: the United States.

As the president of the group Colm Kelleher himself declared, the focus is above all on the asset management business that UBS wants to expand overseas. However, no rumors have yet emerged regarding a possible target to be “conquered”.

After the integration of Credit Suisse, in fact, the bank led by CEO Sergio Ermotti has become the largest in the world in terms of assets under management (with assets of around 5,000 billion dollars) and one of the major international players in the sector, behind only BlackRock and Vanguard .

But the possibility of an operation of this type has made both the OECD and the Financial Stability Board grumble, who argue that the risks are greater than the opportunities.

According to the data, UBS is the bank with the greatest influence in the world on a single country. Simply put, if the institute were to experience a crisis it would cause serious damage to the entire Swiss and, consequently, European economy.