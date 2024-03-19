When French actress Judith Gaudreche (51) announced during the #MeToo heyday in 2017 that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had also assaulted her, she did not think to reveal what happened to her in the French film world. It never even occurred to her, she says on a rainy day in her bright apartment in Paris. In one corner, a poster for the film Ridicule, with which she made her international breakthrough in 1996, shows a young Godrèche looking at the camera over her bare shoulder. “I buried these feelings too deeply.”

Now, seven years later, she tells us. In early February, Godrèche accused 77-year-old director Benoît Jacquot, known for films such as “A Daughter of One” (1995) and “Farewell to the Queen” (2013), in Le Monde of years of sexual abuse in the 1980s. They started a relationship when she was 14 and he was 39. It lasted six years. Jacquot admits this, but, unlike Godreche, claims that the first sexual contact occurred after the age of fifteen, which is the lower law. According to Godreche, the relationship was marked by an imbalance of power, violence, control and sadistic sex games. Jaco denies all this.

On the day of publication, the actress reported “forcible rape of a minor committed by an authorized person.” And a day later, she also accused director Jacques Doillon (Daughter of 15, 1989), who allegedly wanted “the same thing” as Jacquot, and allegedly made fun of Godreche for a long time during a sex scene, which he suddenly invented and allegedly attacked her on another occasion. She also filed a claim against Doillon. He also denies this.

When it was announced at the end of February that Godrèche would perform at the Cesars, France’s most important film awards, the French film world held its breath. That evening, in her unmistakably soft voice, she recalled her accusations and encouraged her colleagues to speak out.

“It wouldn’t hurt that much,” she said to the quiet room. “It’s nothing compared to a punch in the face,” she said, referring to the punch Jaco allegedly gave her when she was 16 for making too much noise with a straw. Speaking of the sex scene Doillon allegedly forced on her: “It’s nothing compared to 45 takes of two disgusting hands on my 15-year-old breasts.”

Judith Godrèche calls on her colleagues to speak out against sexual violence at the end of February in Paris during the presentation of the Cesars, France’s most important film awards. Photo by Stephane de Sacutin/AFP

Why did you decide to share what happened to you?

“I completely hid what happened for a long time. You feel guilty for what you experienced as a child, you think that it is your fault. Concept [dat er sprake was van misbruik] only came when someone sent me Vanessa Springora’s book. I couldn’t finish it, it was too similar to what I experienced.” In “Consent,” Springora recounts how, at age 14, she was abused by famed writer Gabriel Matznev while the literary establishment looked the other way.

How have you been feeling since you started this process?

Hesitantly: “I feel a special responsibility because of the stories that people have since trusted me with, from actresses and technicians to students who recognized themselves in my story. I didn’t expect it to have such an impact because I’m not doing anything new. When I first posted the man’s name on Instagram” – Godrèche does not mention Jaco by name in the interview – “I revealed what everyone in the film world already knew. At least not everyone knew about the violence. But everyone knew that as a child I had a relationship with a man who was much older than me.” It is known that Jaco had relationships with other underage girls. In a 2011 interview, he said that “filmmaking provides a kind of cover in the sense that we have cover for this or that illegal activity,” words he later returned to.

“And I wasn’t the first to bring this up; Camille Kouchner and Adele Haenel have already done this for me.”

In the US, #MeToo has created a form of awareness that does not exist in France.

Kouchner’s lawyer accused her stepfather, political scientist Olivier Duhamel, of years of abuse of her brother in 2021, actress Haenel accused director Christophe Ruggia of sexual harassment in 2019 when she was a child actress, and left the 2020 Cesar ceremony with great fanfare . when accused rape director Roman Polanski took center stage. “Time and again someone comes forward and tells a story and says there is a problem. But that’s all. How many people have to do this before things really change?”

How do you explain this?

“I lived in the US for almost ten years and returned last year, so I see France with new eyes, like a tourist. And I see that we are very far behind. In the US, #MeToo started the process: TimesUp was created [de beweging die oproept tot aanpassing van omgangsvormen en wetten om een veilige werkomgeving te scheppen zonder genderdiscriminatie] and there were open conversations about topics such as the pay gap.

“There is a form of awareness there that doesn’t exist in France. I think it’s because we have a kind of feudal, aristocratic system here. Power is unquestionable; the last word always remains with strong people. The cultural world revolves around the sacralization of people we admire. We think it doesn’t matter how they behave.”

What does this show?

“You see it in the relationship with the French film press. There are journalists who spend years interviewing these people, writing books about them, but never ask the right questions. It’s like watching a TV series where each episode gives a clue, a piece of the puzzle. These journalists saw all the episodes, but never put the whole picture together. Why don’t people ask why the director glorifies rape and incest, why his films are about relationships between old men and young girls?

“I think that if in the US the chairman of the National Film Center was accused of incest, it would look bad,” she says in English, referring to accusations against CNC chairman Dominique Boutonne by his godson. “I also can’t imagine that a president would say of an actor accused of abuse that he ‘makes the country proud,’” she says, referring to President Emmanuel Macron’s comment about actor Gerard Depardieu, who has been accused of sexual assault several times. violence. . . “There is a certain impunity, and these people feel protected because of this.

“I know that Americans can be very politically correct. Then people in France say: we don’t do such things here. But I think we’re pretty stuck in our old shoes here.”

What is Hollywood doing that French cinema is not doing to protect young women and child actors?

“In the United States, everything is laid down in a treaty. If there is nudity in the film, then what parts of the body will be shown are discussed in advance with the production and the actress’s lawyer. This means they won’t suddenly ask you to take off your underwear one morning.

“Here in France there is nothing like it. Especially for children, I think there are too few rules, and the film world is one of the few industries where children work. When an adult is left alone with a child, danger exists by definition. Just look at the number of cases of incest in France. [volgens onderzoek is één op de tien Franse kinderen daar slachtoffer van]. Why then can an adult be alone in the same room with a child?”

After you shared your story, many people in the film industry joined you, but not many. Do they send you messages of support or does silence prevail?

“That’s right, there aren’t many of them. I think there may be people who have yet to come to terms with their own experiences. Who were just beginning to think about what happened to them when they heard me speak. I also don’t expect to suddenly receive messages of support or messages of recognition. That’s not why I’m telling my story.”

What exactly do you want to change?

“I want the government to launch a formal investigation into sexual harassment in the world of cinema, as they have done in the world of sport. I cannot alone guarantee that everything I know will become true. When the study is published, people will see what I’m talking about. And there should be more rules to protect actors and technicians, because French cinema is not a place where you feel safe.”

Judith Godrèche (Paris, 1972) began acting in 1985. At fourteen, she left home and moved in with director Benoit Jacquot before dropping out of school. She became known for films such as Les Mendiants (1988), Ridicule (1996), the American film The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) and Bimboland (1998).

In 2014, she left for the USA, where she starred in a number of films, including “Night” (2015). In 2023, she will release an autobiographical miniseries, “Icon of French Cinema,” about a young actress who falls under the spell of a senior director.

