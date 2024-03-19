Her name was Ida, an influential elderly woman who lived in the “nursing home of the future”, also called the “hell house”. Marianna Sena played the role of Ida in the grandiose outdoor performance “Bunker 8” by the travel company “Vis a Vis”. On the morning of Tuesday, March 12, Marianne Sena died in her sleep in Bussum; she was 63 years old.

Seine was very pleased to revive the successful performance of 2010’s Silo 8. Together with her life partner Arjen Anker (1959–2016) and friends Marinus Vroom, Stef Awezaat and Dorien Folkers, Sena took the initiative to found the theater company Vis à Vis, originally called Hot en Her. From the very beginning the company wanted to perform in different places such as Oerol, Festival a/d Werf and Parade. Because pictures were always more important than words, and visual spectacle trumped language, Viz-a-Vis could easily travel across borders, including Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

Sen was both a director and an actor. At the a/d Werf festival the company debuted Topolino, a delightful story starring the Fiat 500, or the famous Topolinos. It became a worldwide hit, one of many such as Fruits de Mer, Robot, Picnic, Drift and Kooiboys. Sena did not perform in all performances, but with her unprecedented energy, wealth of ideas and sparkling energy, she was one of the main figures of Viz-a-Vis. She has also been associated with Dogtroep and The Lunatics. Dogtroep (1975–2008) was arguably the most iconic and leading location company in the Netherlands, a role gradually taken over by Vis à Vis.

Social activity

Sena studied at the Academy of Expression in Kampen (then the Christian Academy of Expression through Word and Gesture) and the School of Mime in London. Together with classmates such as Marieke Hebink, Anneke Block, Johanna ter Stege and Alize Zandwijk, she belonged to the first group of promising talents. Thanks in part to her efforts, since 2007 Vis à Vis has acquired a permanent playground on Almeerderstrand near Almere Port. Sena played politics around her finger, convincing left and right how important her company was.

She expressed her social commitment in the films Bunker 8 (as an actress) and Exit (as a director), about two artisan butcher brothers who want to raise meat without the suffering of animals. Visionary Bunker 8 takes place in 2060. Elderly people sleep in boxes. Showers are taken under a conveyor belt, and residents receive liquid food through hoses. The most inventive part of the performance, which harkens back to the Swiss original of Carl Kühne’s group Gasenschau, is a machine that erases memory, erases memory. Eventually, the older people rebel.

Van Sen’s latest play, Poppy (2023), explores the climate crisis through the eyes of a ten-year-old child. The play takes place in a dream, which perfectly highlights themes such as sustainability and recycling.

Largely under the inspiring leadership of Sena, Vis à Vis tells modern stories that hold a mirror to modern people. According to her, today’s people are completely incompetent in the world and do not realize that they are contributing to the destruction of the Earth and, therefore, their own habitat. For Sena, it was an absurd concept, perfect for turning it into visual theater.

