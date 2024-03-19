Rome, March 19, 2024 – New developments in the Acerbi-Juan Jesus case and alleged racist remarks. In fact, in the sports justice certificate we read the following: “The sports judge, having read the report of the competition director, considers it necessary that it be carefully studied by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in order to inform the judge, also in consultation, if necessary, with the direct interested party, about the , what happened between the Napoli footballer Juan Guilherme Nunez Jesus and the Internazionale footballer Francesco Acerbi regarding any manifestations of racial discrimination expressed by the latter against the Internazionale footballer Francesco Acerbi. Club “Napoli”. (source: Adnkronos)

Acerbi-Juan Jesus and the alleged racist insult: the essence of the situation

