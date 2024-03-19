Airports that receive high satisfaction ratings from travelers often stand out for their efficiency, quality services and exceptional amenities, providing a pleasant pre-flight experience. In contrast, when exploring the most emblematic avenues of various countries, a cultural and architectural diversity is discovered that captures the essence of each nation, as that of South America has been highlighted.

The International Airports Council, after analyzing nearly 600,000 surveys from more than 400 global air terminals, has revealed the favorite airports of users in the 2024 Airport Service Quality Awards (ASQ). This evaluation, which includes five essential categories—including cleanliness, staff commitment, convenience in transportation connections and overall satisfaction—identified nine airports that stand out for their excellence in each of these aspects, evidencing their superiority in offering a quality experience. exceptional trip.

The Mohammed V International Airport previously occupied the land of what was a United States Air Force air base, known as Nouasseur Air Base. Photo: Freepick

Which is the South American airport “most loved” by foreign passengers?

The Guayaquil International Airport, in Ecuador, is one of the “most loved” by foreign passengers, according to those surveyed by the Airport Services Quality Awards. This place, after facing the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a particularly difficult year followed by two years of gradual recovery, managed, at the end of 2023, to exceed the passenger traffic volumes recorded in 2019.

This milestone reflects not only a resilient adaptation to adversity, but also significant progress towards the normalization of air activities, evidencing the airport’s ability to overcome challenges and satisfy growing travel demand.

How many foreign citizens has the airport received?

The José Joaquín de Olmedo airport, named in honor of the illustrious Guayaquil poet and hero, first mayor of Guayaquil, has been recognized on multiple occasions for its excellence in the airport industry. In 2011, the Airports Council International (ACI) distinguished it as the “best airport in the world by size” for those with an annual flow of between 2 to 5 million passengers.

Subsequently, it was chosen as the best airport in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2013 and 2015, underscoring its commitment to quality and service. Since December 2017, the airport tax for international flights has been set at US$31.97 and US$10.46 for domestic flights, fees which, as of February 9, 2011, are included directly in the cost of the air ticket. These recognitions and policies highlight the position of José Joaquín de Olmedo as one of the most prestigious airports globally.

In 2015, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, located in Grand Rapids, marked a milestone in its history by breaking several records. Photo: iStock

Which other airports are the “most loved” by foreign passengers?

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, South Carolina, USA Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Michigan, USA Rome Fiumicino, Italy Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport, Turkey Guayaquil, in Ecuador Salalah International Airport, in Oman Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, in Indonesia Yogyakarta International Airport, in Indonesia