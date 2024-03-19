Pomezia, March 19, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the operational and radio mobile unit of the Pomezia company notified the resolutions of the Commissioner of Police adopted in accordance with Art. 100 TULPS, license holders of two commercial establishments located in Via Filippo Re and Largo Catone.

The measures, lasting 10 and 7 days respectively, are the result of a proposal by the Carabinieri of Pomezia after intensive checks carried out by the Carabinieri, which revealed that the premises are usually visited by persons burdened by the previous police for various crimes and in drug matters.

Thus, these investigations helped to identify the current and specific situation of danger to public order and safety.

Residents of the neighborhood themselves have repeatedly expressed a strong sense of insecurity and social anxiety due to the presence of aggressive individuals on the premises and in close proximity, including those involved in street disputes.

The area remains under constant surveillance by Carabinieri patrols, also to check compliance with this measure.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

