A four-meter-long Nile crocodile became the protagonist of a near-fatal incident at Crocodile Creek, a theme park north of Durban, South Africa. The caretaker, in a demonstration before the public, received a surprising direct attack from the reptile, which stuck its teeth between his legs. This episode highlights the dangers inherent in handling wild animals in closed environments.

Although the incident is more than tragic, it could have gone further, because during the reptile’s attack, in the midst of desperation, the man made screams that caught the attention of the other crocodiles. However, fortunately for the caretaker, he managed to get up and free himself from the animal’s bite. The power of this creature in its jaws registers a force of 268 kg per cm2, equivalent to 16,460 newtons of force.

Crocodile attacks his keeper in Crocodile Creek

According to the images released, the caretaker of Crocodile Creek, in an attempt to demonstrate, provoked the crocodile with a stick, a fact that caused the animal to respond violently. Speaking to The Sun, an expert on this type of reptile indicated that “the crocodile was just giving him a warning. If he had wanted to kill him, believe me, he could have easily done so.”

The incident occurred after the caretaker harassed the crocodile with a stick.

“He was very lucky that the second crocodile that ran in didn’t bite him like he had, so they could have fought over him in a tug of war and torn him apart. It seems it was the guide’s lucky day and this crocodile was a little grumpy,” added the expert. It should be noted that in 2022 alone, a Crocodile Creek guide suffered an attack at the back of the main attraction.

It is important to note that the man received first aid quickly. The South African Response Unit, which provides 24-hour security and assistance at the scene, found the caregiver in the emergency area of ​​the recreation center. According to the team, a staff member facilitated his intervention by telling them that the person “had a serious injury to his right leg, right next to his genitals.”

“He was very lucky that the second crocodile that ran in did not bite him,” said an expert for The Sun. Photo: Captura/The Sun

For its part, the amusement center, Crocodile Creek, spoke through a spokesperson who said it was happy “that the employee has managed to escape and is currently stable.” In addition, he reported that there is concern “about the violation of the protocols” that occurred at the time of the attack. “When someone goes into the pond to do a display, we ask that they have another employee there with them,” he said.

Crocodiles, an animal with a lethal bite

According to a latest ranking presented by the La Voz website, crocodiles, although they are not at the top of the list, are one of the most lethal animals for humans. These reptiles pose a significant threat in certain regions of the world and it is estimated that crocodile attacks kill, on average, a total of 1,000 humans per year. Specifically, the Nile River crocodile has a bite force of up to 5,000 psi.