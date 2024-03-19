loading…

WASHINGTON – Between the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force and Space Force, the United States not only has the strongest armed forces brigade in the world, but is also home to one of the largest armed forces brigades.

There are only a handful of countries whose combat strength exceeds 1 million, and the United States is one of them, stationed in countries around the world, including South Korea, Afghanistan, Japan, Italy, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

1. Fort Bragg



According to omnimilitaryloans, Based in North Carolina and just west of the city of Fayetteville, Fort Bragg is not only the largest Army base in terms of overall population, but is also the largest military base overall, if you include all five branches of the military.

Hosting the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg is the second home to 57,000 military personnel, 11,000 civilian employees and 23,000 military family members, according to data on the fort’s official website. That estimated number — 57,000 — makes Fort Bragg home to about 10% of all Army troops. It is no wonder why Fort Bragg is described as “the center of the military world.” From the perspective of the number of people the fort could support, Fort Bragg was able to accommodate 260,000 people in all.

In terms of overall land area, Fort Bragg is not easy to beat either. The installation covers approximately 500 square miles, which is equivalent to 163,000 acres. Nearly 90% of the total land – 146,000 hectares – is dedicated to training. Soldiers have used the base to acquire skills needed for use on the battlefield, which over the years has included World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and various other missions, such as Operation Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn.

2. Fort Campbell



Located right on the shared border between Kentucky and Tennessee is Fort Campbell. Established in 1941 and named after Army General William Bowen Campbell’s Brigade, the installation is also rich in history and is home to the Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

Over the years, the population grew rapidly. Based on the most recent figures available from the Military Installations website, Fort Campbell has an active military population of 26,587 troops and nearly double the number of family members overall (50,812). The number of civilians is around 6,500 and military retirees number 70,445.

Capable of supporting more than 249,580 people, Fort Campbell is the second largest military base in the world. However, an estimated two-thirds of the deployed soldiers live off-site in neighboring counties, such as Christian County in Kentucky and Stewart County in the Volunteer State. At some point, Fort Campbell has the potential to overtake Fort Bragg in terms of population.

3. Fort Hood



Built one year after Fort Campbell, Fort Hood is located in Killeen, Texas, approximately 60 miles north of Austin. Fort Hood covers a large area and is actually larger than Fort Bragg, at approximately 214,968 acres. That’s the equivalent of 340 square miles. The trail is so large that it crosses two counties (Bell County and Coryell County). It is also the only post in the United States that can field and train two full armored divisions.